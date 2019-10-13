We know about volcanoes on Earth. They are stinky, with molten rock that might ooze through and destroy a town (effusive) or blow its own mountain apart (explosive). They are born of the geological processes that make our planet. But Earth doesn’t have a monopoly on volcanoes, they’re everywhere!
Our Moon had — might still have — volcanic activity? Reports of “transient lunar phenomena” such as volcanic eruptions have been reported, but no evidence has been produced. Like Earth’s, lunar volcanism expressed liquified rock out vents, created lava tubes, even the Mare or seas, once thought to be water seas, that we can see with our naked eyes. Not water, lava. A lot of lava. Most of the Moon’s volcanic activity is believed to have occurred around 3-4 billion years ago but new findings suggest activity as recent as 50 million years. Who was around back then to witness it?
Beyond the Moon we have other planets and their moons and dwarf planets. Maybe comets?
Venus has volcanoes and this volcanism contributed to its thick, sulfuric acid cloud shrouded CO2 atmosphere. Not your destination wedding planet. There are more volcanoes on Venus than on any other object in our solar system, though no apparent current or recent activity. Due to the extreme atmospheric pressure there, Venus’s volcanoes are flatter, most called shield volcanoes — they look like a flattened dome, like a warrior’s shield.
Mars has volcanoes, even the biggest one we know of, called Olympus Mons. It’s about 100 times the area of Mona Loa on Hawaii and 2.5 time taller than Mt. Everest! Like Earth and Venus, Mars’ lava is mostly basaltic, rich in iron and magnesium minerals and dark in color. The Mars InSight lander is setting up to detect marsquakes, indications of possible volcanic activity.
Mercury had volcanism, like that on the Moon, mostly producing large flows that cover vast areas. Its composition is not known but Mercury is rich in iron and silicates so it could be basaltic.
Ceres and maybe Pluto, both dwarf planets, appear to have what are termed cryovolcanoes. These are volcanoes producing icy slush, a briny, mineral laden water just at or below its freezing point. The water temperature being much higher than the mantle rock creates pressure that drives a fountain of the slush into frigid space where it crystalizes.
The gaseous planets (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune) don’t have volcanoes we know of but several of their satellite moons do. Jupiter’s Io has very active sulfur volcanoes that color Io in patches of yellows, oranges, and browns. Jupiter’s Europa, and Saturn’s Enceladus and Titan have saltwater slush volcanoes, well actually more like giant geysers. Neptune’s Triton has geysers that spew methane compounds as well as saltwater.
Volcanism is common. On comets too? Maybe. Recent data suggest comets exhibit cryovolcanic traits.
What’s in the Sky?
The Orionid meteor shower continues and will peak on Oct. 21/22. Look to the southeast well after midnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.