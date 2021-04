New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. High 73F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.