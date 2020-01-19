The second Annual Love the Run You’re With 5K is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8, at Landa Park and presented by Comal Independent School District’s Comal Fit which offers education, motivation and opportunities throughout the year for Comal ISD employees, students and community partners to live a healthy lifestyle.
All proceeds from this year’s run benefit community health and wellness education. Participants are encouraged to bring a friend, spouse and even a furry loved one to the race dressed as their favorite famous duo like Lucy and Ethel or Bert and Ernie.
In order to make it a little more fun, Comal Fit is hosting a contest among Comal ISD campuses: the campus with the highest participation (students, staff and community) will win $1,000 towards a campus wellness project. The prize money is being donated by Aetna Whole Health.
The race day schedule at Landa Park, Pavilion 4 begins at 7:30 a.m. with registration and packet pick up followed by 9 a.m. 5K Run/Walk, 10 a.m. kids run and 10:15 a.m. awards.
Entry fees for Comal ISD employees and students is $10 and $15 for all other participants through Saturday, Feb. 1. Kids may run for free or pay $10 to run and receive a T-shirt.
The award categories include Best Costume Duo, first place overall male and female and first-place male and female in each age group. All kid participants will receive ‘Brag Tags.’ The age groups are 12 and under, 13-17, 18-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-54, 55-64 and 65 and up.
Don’t delay, lace up those sneakers, grab a partner and register today at www.athleteguild.com.
