Mid-Texas Symphony presents A Postcard from Spain, Guest Artist: Ana Maria Ugarte, contralto, today at 4 p.m. in the Jackson Auditorium at Texas Lutheran University in Seguin.
So many great composers fell under the spell of Spain, and who can blame them? Hear how Rimsky-Korsakov, Bizet, and Chabrier captured the essence of Spain through musical depictions of a bullfight, flamenco, the guitar and the gypsies. Audiences will also hear music by one of the best composers to come out of Spain, Manuel de Falla. Join MTS for this musical feast — or tapas — from Spain.
Repertoire:
• Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnol, Op. 34
• Bizet: Carmen: Suite No. 1
• de Falla: Siete Canciones Populares Españolas
• de Falla: El Sombrero de Tres Picos: Suite No. 1
• Chabrier: España.
A Postcard from Spain will be Mid-Texas Symphony’s first concert with new Music Director Akiko Fujimoto. Fujimoto also serves as Associate Conductor of the Minnesota Orchestra. Prior to arriving in Minnesota, Fujimoto served as Associate Conductor of the San Antonio Symphony for several years.
“The new season sees the Mid-Texas Symphony connecting with the surrounding communities in new ways, featuring great guest artists and showcasing the wonderful talents of the orchestra through exceptional symphonic literature, old and new, and from different corners of the world,” says Fujimoto. “We are excited to share it with everyone.”
A Postcard from Spain features contralto Ana Maria Ugarte. She has a rare contralto voice, and those rich, deep tones are brilliantly combined with an innate dramatic ability which is striking. Ugarte has performed around the world as a soloist in many of the great oratorio and orchestral works including Vivaldi’s Gloria; Israel in Egypt by G. F. Handel, Duruflé’s Requiem and El Amor Brujo by Manuel de Falla. For more information about Ana click here.
On Monday, Sept. 16, over 2,000 students from Seguin ISD and surrounding school districts will travel to Jackson Auditorium to attend the concert as part of the Mid-Texas Symphony’s Educational Outreach program. The Mid-Texas Symphony is the leading arts organization in our area that sustains an education program that serves over 4,000 fourth and fifth graders each year. These concerts are provided to students and school districts at no cost.
Tickets and season packages are available at www.mtsymphony.org or call (830)463-5353.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.