I get that sibling rivalry is as old as the first two brothers in the Bible, but I’m never quite ready to accept it when it shows up in my house. I have a “thing,” as one mom told me, about conflict among family members, so I tend to shut it down pretty quickly. Maybe it’s the wrong approach, maybe if siblings had a chance to inflict a few bruises here and there they’d work through things.
But our terrier, Archer, and Chihuahua, Klyde, are never going to work it out that way, not as long as I’m around.
Klyde is older but smaller, Archer is younger and a little taller. They see the world pretty differently. Archer is uninterested in deer; Klyde sees deer as invaders that must be run off, even though the deer could stomp him into oblivion. Archer loves a romp in the tall grass during morning walks; Klyde hates the feeling of grass and dirt beneath his feet, pausing only to do his business. Archer, if he was a real boy, would be a tagger, making his mark on every stop sign and mailbox. Klyde would buy a cup of coffee in an internet café and email from the corner table while sipping on a latte.
So it’s not surprising that these two would, on occasion, get into a tussle. After breaking up one argument between them, I gathered them for a conversation on how they coexist a little more peacefully.
Me: You know, guys, you have a lot in common.
Archer: Ha!
Klyde: Double ha! Ha ha!
Me: Really. You both love to cuddle.
Klyde: Except I’m better at it.
Archer: As if.
Me: You’re both great at scaring off the raccoons that come to eat the cat’s food.
Archer: Except I’m faster.
Klyde: I’m fiercer! They’re not even running from you! They’re running from me!
Me (grasping at straws at this point): You’re both being bullied by the cat.
Both Klyde and Archer pause for a moment.
Archer (shrugging): She has a point.
Klyde (hanging his head in shame): The other day the cat jumped me from behind the couch.
Archer: And you know what? He ate our dog food, too. And mom said I had to be nice about it.
Klyde: Hrumph! We should do something about it.
Archer: Yeah! Yeah! Give the cat the ol’ raccoon treatment!
Me: No, wait. That’s not —
Klyde: This is a GREAT idea! You can go around one side of the couch and I’ll circle round and then…
Klyde and Archer (shouting together): BAM!
Me: Hey! No! That’s not the point here!
Archer: Right. Sure mom. You just head back to the living room, me and Klyde need to …
Klyde: Chat. About dog stuff. Don’t worry. It’ll be fine.
Archer: Ha!
Klyde: Haha!
I’m not sure uniting these two against a common foe was my best idea, even if history is filled with leaders taking this approach. Fortunately our cat, Mumford is bigger than both of them, and pretty crafty. I just hope I’ve bought a week of peace.
