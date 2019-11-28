Most live venues will be closed tonight so they can spend Thanksgiving with their families but on Friday, it’s full speed ahead for live music.
It’s one of the busiest shopping days of the year but it’s also one of the busiest concert days as well.
Most families are full of turkey and dressing and ready to get out and burn off a few of the extra pounds from a huge meal.
Going alphabetically, let’s start downtown at the Brauntex Theatre. They will be hosting a great show by Reckless Kelly, one of the best Americana bands in America.
They’ve been touring heavily to promote their latest album, a live version of Bulletproof, their hit album from 2008.
Recorded a decade ago, the album launched the Austin based band into the top of the Americana charts.
“We knew we wanted to do something special to acknowledge the 10-year anniversary,” explained chief songwriter and singer Willy Braun. “So, we started performing the album in its entirety and recorded each show. We picked the best versions of each song and released a live version of the album.”
The tracks were recorded in July and August during their northwest tour in 2018 and they added a version of “California Blues,” the old Jimmie Rodgers classic, to give fans a nice bonus track.
A few weeks ago, Willy posted some exciting news on their Facebook page announcing two new albums containing 20 new songs coming in May. The show at the Brauntex will be a rare theatre appearance for the group but you can always count on them for high energy live shows.
Their friend Mason Lively will open the show. Tickets are still available at Brauntex.org and doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Willis Alan Ramsey comes to Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Husband and wife team Amy LeVere and Will Sexton will perform at the historic Devil’s Backbone Tavern on Friday night.
Amy is touring in support of her latest album, Painting Blue, which was produced by Sexton. Performing together they provide the perfect mix of folk, rock and country music.
On Saturday the Tavern features the elusive Willis Alan Ramsey in concert. Back in 1972, Ramsey released his self-titled debut album to wide spread critical acclaim.
It contained 11 songs, all written by Ramsey and released on Leon Russell’s Shelter Record label.
It was 47 years ago and he still hasn’t released another album.
When fans ask him when he plans on recording a second album, he often remarks “What’s wrong with the first one?”
He’s written some new songs and performs them in concert but has yet to record any of them.
Songs from the 1972 album have been recorded by Waylon Jennings, America, Jimmy Buffett and Jerry Jeff Walker, just to name a few.
In 1991 he met and married Alison Rogers and together they wrote the Lyle Lovett hit ‘That’s Right, You’re Not From Texas.’ He rarely performs live shows so don’t miss this chance to see a true Texas songwriting legend. Tickets are available online at DevilsBackboneTavern.com.
Gruene Hall brings Cory
Morrow and Cody Canada
Gruene Hall has a fantastic lineup on tap for this holiday weekend starting with Cory Morrow on Friday and Cody Canada on Saturday.
Morrow is still touring in support of his Whiskey & Pride album, easily one of the best in his catalog. It contains twelve previously unrecorded songs including the fan favorite ‘Always and Forever,’ a track often performed live but never officially recorded.
Vocalist Jamie Lin Wilson helps out on backing vocals for this studio version. Morrow also includes two cover songs, his take on Rodney Crowell’s Funny Feeling and Jerry Jeff Walker’s Hill Country Rain.
Now happily married and a father, Morrow is focused more on family and his craft. He’s playing and singing better than ever so don’t miss this true Americana pioneer in concert.
Cody Canada brings his band the Departed to the historic hall on Saturday and will have his son’s band Waves handling the opening band duties. Cody first came to Texas fronting his red dirt rock band Cross Canadian Ragweed and proceeded to set the Texas music scene on fire. CCR played their final show on Oct. 24, 2010 at Joe’s Bar in Chicago.
Soon afterwards, he formed the Departed with Jeremy Plato, Steve Littleton and Seth James. These days they are back to being a power trio and the music still sounds great. Get your tickets for these two shows and many more at GrueneHall.com.
More Options for Black Friday Music
If you need to wash down the left-over turkey with some heavy metal, head over to the Phoenix Saloon on Saturday night for a tribute to Queensryche and Metallica.
Advance tickets are available and some may be available at the door. Check out all your options at ThePhoenixSaloon.com. Over at Riley’s Tavern, the amazing Shelley King plays at 6 p.m. on Friday night followed by Beat Root Revival at 9 p.m.
Swing back by on Saturday night for Bonnie Montgomery and take a peek at RileysTavern.com for a complete list of all the upcoming shows.
Tavern in the Gruene has two of my favorite bands scheduled for this weekend, Phil Luna & the Lunatics on Friday and Zack Walther Band on Saturday.
TavernintheGruene.com is where you can find out who else is coming to this cool bar on Gruene Road. Last but certainly not least there’s Watering Hole Saloon who has Painted Pony on Friday and Dirty White Horse on Saturday.
They have a lot of really good shows scheduled for the rest of the year and you can see them all at WateringHoleSaloon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.