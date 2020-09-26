Tonight, Sept. 26 is International Observe the Moon Night. Just go outside and contemplate it — it’s an amazing thing. You will be seeing the same Moon as many around the world. NASA is streaming it live and NASA’s website also has a wealth of lunar information.

The Moon doesn’t get the respect it deserves. Everyone wants to look at beautiful Saturn, marvelous Jupiter, or some deep sky wisp of gossamer. The Moon? Not so much. It isn’t a challenge, doesn’t change, it’s right up there, can even see some craters with your naked eyes. It’s just boring, eh? Think again.

