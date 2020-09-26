Weekly columnist Eric Erickson is a member of the New Braunfels Astronomy Club. Send questions to “Ask the Astronomer” at
ewandnl@gmail.com. Find Astronomy Friends in New Braunfels, as well as Comal County Friends of the Night Sky Group on Facebook.
Tonight, Sept. 26 is International Observe the Moon Night. Just go outside and contemplate it — it’s an amazing thing. You will be seeing the same Moon as many around the world. NASA is streaming it live and NASA’s website also has a wealth of lunar information.
The Moon doesn’t get the respect it deserves. Everyone wants to look at beautiful Saturn, marvelous Jupiter, or some deep sky wisp of gossamer. The Moon? Not so much. It isn’t a challenge, doesn’t change, it’s right up there, can even see some craters with your naked eyes. It’s just boring, eh? Think again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.