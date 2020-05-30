The cast and crew of New Braunfels High School One Act Play won at Zone contest on Feb. 29 with their performance of “Tribes” by Nina Raine. Cheyenne Welch won Best Performer, Sam Smith and Hunter Ford won All-Star Cast and Jane Briggs won All-Star Tech. The production was directed by Jenny Forsythe. The district-level of competition was scheduled for March 18 at East Central High School.
NBHS One-Act Play wins top awards at Zone competition
