A Comal Independent School District teacher was surprised Thursday morning during a campus-wide assembly.
Veronica Castillo, who teaches first-grade dual-language at Kinder Ranch Elementary School, was recently selected as the Bilingual Educator of the Year for Education Service Center Region 20 (ESC-20).
“I am honored in being the recipient of the Region 20 Bilingual Teacher of the Year award, it means so much to me to be recognized for something that I love to do,” said Castillo. “This has definitely been the biggest moment in my career.”
Region 20 serves more than 80 school districts in 19 surrounding counties, and Castillo stood out among other bilingual educators in the region after being nominated to apply for the honor.
“You are truly the embodiment of what we look for in teachers,” said Maggie De Los Santos, Region 20 Bilingual/ESL Specialist on behalf of Region 20 Executive Director Jeff Goldhorn, Ph.D. “You serve as a role model for other teachers across our region.”
Castillo will be honored on Nov. 7 at the Region 20 Language Conference in San Antonio.
