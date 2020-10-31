Weekly columnist Eric Erickson is a member of the New Braunfels Astronomy Club. Send questions to “Ask the Astronomer” at
ewandnl@gmail.com. Find Astronomy Friends in New Braunfels, as well as Comal County Friends of the Night Sky Group on Facebook.
Saying discovery is premature. No one has seen an object within the Oort cloud yet so we cannot be sure it exists. The beauty of science — prediction, calculation, observation, experimentation and continue until evidence supports or refutes the prediction, the hypothesis. The asteroid and Kuiper belts have been confirmed — numerous objects have been observed in both.
Why is it called a cloud? Maybe it’s a misnomer. The Oort cloud’s hypothetical shape is a bubble, a bubble shaped collection of objects (comets) surrounding the vast outer regions of our solar system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.