Now, more than any time in recent memory the Circle Arts Theatre in New Braunfels needs the support of its loyal patrons and community to ensure it’s able to carry out its mission and ensure the show goes on. This is not a cliché used lightly at Circle Arts Theatre; or any theater for that matter. Last year during the 51st season, one of the male performers suffered a heart attack only a few hours before curtain. Did that stop the show? No. A female board member, script in hand, donned the wardrobe complete with fake mustache and the show went on. During one of the most recent productions of “Lend Me a Tenor,” another performer suffered a broken ankle, but again, another dedicated member of the theater community donned the wardrobe and filled in for the remaining performances and audiences were delighted. The show must go on! This is only one of many truths of the comedy and tragedy of the theater, and life itself.
Founded in 1968, Circle Arts Theatre has been an integral and vital part of the fabric of Comal and surrounding counties, carrying out the mission of entertaining, educating and inspiring children and adults of all ages. Located in the heart of Landa Park, the theater has housed some of the finest productions showcased in the area including the writings of Shakespeare and Tennessee Williams, comedies, drama, fantasy, mysteries and melodrama. The philosophy left by Circle Arts founder Elizabeth Elliot was simple, “Professionalism is not a category for payment, but an attitude of endeavor.” The theatre provides an outlet for every man, woman and child to express their creative and artistic skills, and just maybe find themselves in a life-long journey of discovery.
