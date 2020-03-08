Though trends come and go, high quality craftsmanship stands the test of time. On Saturday, March 14, owners of six historic homes in New Braunfels will open their doors to the public for the New Braunfels Conservation Society’s Historic Home Tour.
The annual event raises funds for the society, whose mission is to educate by encouraging the preservation of the natural beauty of New Braunfels and Comal County and of historic buildings, objects and places, thus keeping this unique heritage alive.
The tour begins at the Ferdinand Lindheimer House at 491 Comal Ave. at 10 a.m. and continues to six more homes by 3 p.m.
All but one of the seven homes are historic — for the first time, the tour includes a newly constructed home designed to mimic historic style.
West Bridge Street
Among the historic homes is one on West Bridge Street built in 1914dfor Mr. and Mrs. Carl Lipke, who both emigrated from Germany as children, according to Camille Goodman, one of the home’s owners.
“The home was solidly built, a two bedroom frame house with old growth heart of pine floors, craftsman millwork windows and doors, 11 foot ceilings,” Goodman said. “The home remained in the Lipke-Katt family until 2018 when it was sold to us.”
During the 1950’s the home’s exterior had been altered, but the Goodmans were determined to restore its original appearance through the help of old pictures and the memory of the great granddaughter of Carl and Bertha Lipke, Goodman said.
The restoration took a year. The Goodmans aimed to preserve the original footprint of the home while adding modern conveniences. The kitchen was remodeled as was the bathroom, and a small second bath was added where a utility closet once was.
“The pine floors were restored, and the shiplap in the home exposed and kept wherever possible,” Goodman said, explaining they are still working on the restoration of all the exterior shutters — a labor of love. “The Victorian cottage is perfect for our retirement home with its simple beauty, proximity to shops, restaurants, medical services, and the vibrant downtown community.”
Hill Avenue
Another historic home on the tour is on Hill Avenue. Built in 1906 by Friederich Hofheinz — a rancher, ex-Texas Ranger, bank founder and one-time candidate for Lieutenant Governor — the home was Hofheinz and wife Emilie’s retirement home, homeowner Bonnie Leitch said.
“It has been completely preserved,” Leitches said. “It looks like the photo of it taken in 1907 that hangs in the entrance hall.”
She said the Leitches started restoring it in 1971 and are still working on it.
“Some tasks never end,” Leitches said.
Among the historic touches visitors can expect to see are original gingerbread exterior and shutters, long-leaf pine floors, 12-foot ceilings, original window glass, a claw-footed bathtub, a marble sink, period furniture and pie safes.
“Basically the house is much as it might have looked in the early 1900s,” Leitches said. “We even hid the microwave in a pie safe.”
Magazine Avenue
The Schneider House on Magazine Avenue was built in 1910 by Edward F. Schneider (1861-1919) and Emma Maurer Schneider (1857-1935), adding to their considerable land holdings in the area, said Edward Benningfield, one of the home’s owners.
Edward also built two outbuildings at the rear of the property consisting of a smokehouse and coach house, which still stand today, Benningfield said. Edward and Emma resided at the house and operated a dairy farm on adjacent acreage to the south of the residence.
“The home is a traditional style single story structure with a covered front porch supported by wooden columns and bordered in white railing,” Benningfield said. “The exterior is clad in wooden siding and the original windows are intact. It has a gabled roof clad in corrugated metal.”
All three gables have cedar shingles, he said.
“The primary entry consists of the original mahogany stained door with an oval window and fixed glass transom flanked on either side by matching glass sidelights,” Benningfield said. “The interior has the original yellow pine flooring throughout and the home lacks closets which was the style of the period.”
Mill Street
The newly constructed urban plantation home on Mill Street was inspired by Rhonda Field and
executed by Boots Field of Field Construction as a contemporary landmark property for New Braunfels at the western gateway to Downtown, said Suzanne Menick of South Texas Realty Services in San Antonio.
“The architectural details and scale of an 1860’s vintage Plantation Home were studied at length by Rhonda and she chose Sater Design Collection for the plans,” Menick said. “A corner lot was a “must have” in order to accommodate the grandeur of the deep porch with balustrades and balusters, and to offer the optimal impact without overcrowding.”
Menick said the home combines the appeal of yesteryear with state-of-the-art technology of today including energy efficiencies and smart phone operated integrated systems.
The 4,593-square-foot home was listed for $1.45 million and includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, an office and two living areas, Menick said. It also includes an elevator, swimming pool and attached two-car garage.
Tickets and more information
Other historic homes on the tour include houses on South Academy, Magazine Avenue and the Lindheimer house.
Tickets, $20, are available in advance at the conservation society’s office, at 1300 Church Hill Drive, and the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce office, 390 S. Seguin Ave. Tickets will also be available at the Lindheimer House on the morning of the tour.
For more information, call (830) 832-9699.
