National School Counseling Week is celebrated annually during the first week of February. With more than 50 school counselors, the Comal Independent School District takes great pride in honoring and celebrating the work that each counselor does for students, families and colleagues throughout the year.
Counselors provide students with academic, college/career and social/emotional development throughout the school year. They also partner with parents and teachers to focus on positive ways to enhance every student’s educational growth.
“School counselors are the heart of our campuses,” says Tiffany Newkirk, Comal ISD’s director for academic counseling. “Our counselors work diligently to ensure that students feel safe and secure both physically and emotionally, and they support them in actualizing their goals.”
In addition, public school counselors are certified and licensed educators with a minimum of a master’s degree in school counseling. This educational background prepares them for their role in the public school setting. They address a student’s academic, career and social/emotional development needs at every education level from elementary through high school.
“Our elementary counselors focus on providing students with a platform to create a well-balanced character and emotional well-being,” Newkirk explains. “Our middle school counselors work with students to refine and reinforce character traits and assist with navigating the teenage years. Our high school counselors pick up the reins and continue to provide opportunities and experiences for students to grow and focus on what is ahead. All of our counselors focus on helping students build resiliency and empathy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.