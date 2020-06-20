“I was the guy that went to dances when I was younger and would end up standing in front of the stage, watching the band” recalls Stewart Mann.
We are discussing his music career from start to present and I am learning some interesting things about one of my favorite singers. I met Stewart in 2008 and became an instant fan of his voice and songwriting talent. I always wanted to know how he got his start in the music business and after a long talk one morning, I got the answer. He started at the beginning, before he was born.
“My great grandfather was a musician in San Antonio. His name was Emil Mann and he had a band called the Bluebonnet Ramblers. My grandfather played bass in the band. Emil bought a dancehall in San Antonio called Mann’s Hoedown. They eventually sold it, but Emil continued playing music until he died at the age of 95. This was on my father’s side of the family and on my mother’s side, my grandmother played piano. So, I was exposed to music on both sides of my family.”
Growing up, he lived with his mom in Corpus Christi but would often visit relatives that lived here in the Hill Country.
“At an early age I fell in love with the being outdoors. I loved sports, hunting, fishing and just spending time outside. Spending time in both parts of Texas, I was exposed to a lot of styles of music. Making a career out of music was never in my plans, I always thought I’d play baseball or something. I always loved singing, but I never really touched a guitar. My mom would take me to karaoke bars while I was in high school, but it was just for fun.”
After high school, Stewart enrolled at A&M in College Station to hopefully follow in his mother’s footsteps and be an attorney. During his freshman year he really started paying attention to music again, especially song lyrics.
“I started thinking about the music business,” he explained. “Maybe moving to Nashville, writing songs and singing. All my family are educated with professional careers, but I was independent and headstrong and didn’t think moving to Nashville was a crazy idea. However, it set off a fire alarm across the family. They thought dropping out of college and moving to Nashville was crazy and irresponsible, but it didn’t change my mind.”
He landed a job singing at Disney World in Orlando and won a major talent contest singing the hit song ‘Amazed’ by the country pop group Lonestar.
“This boosted my confidence and validated my plan to move to Nashville. I think the reason I pursued my music career so hard is because I had quit baseball. After working at Disney for three months I moved to Atlanta and worked on being a R & B style singer, mixing soul and rock together. One night I happened to be singing in a bar in Nashville and Flip Anderson was in the crowd. He was Tracy Lawrence’s producer and said he was interested in working with me. So, I scrapped the R&B idea and moved to Nashville. Before long I was hanging out with the guys in Rascal Flats, Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson and Dierks Bentley. I thought I had made it, I had a manager, a famous record producer and I was playing in front of some big crowds.”
However, he grew tired of being told how to act, how to dress, what his stage show should look like and what songs he should sing. He eventually recorded a six song EP and started shopping it around to labels. Once again, the Texas spirit rebelled against the way he was being presented.
“The turning point for me was my manager suggested I wear leather pants onstage,” Stewart recalls with a laugh. “I’ll do a lot of things, but I won’t wear leather pants. Then they wanted me to record Christian music because there was a lot of money to be made in that field. I was raised Christian, but I wasn’t going to do it just for money. Then the final straw was I discovered my manager stole some money from me. So, I packed up my truck, came back to Texas and never looked back.”
He landed in Austin, enrolled in Saint Edwards University, got a job waiting tables and started checking out the music scene. It was 2002 and he was 22 years old. He joined a group called 5 Mile Band, started playing all over Texas and they recorded an album.
“It was an amazing experience, but we eventually broke up because band members were getting married and starting families. About this time, a buddy of mine was moving to Los Angeles to go to graduate school and invited me to tag along, so I did.”
Stewart attempted to put a band together and started getting some acting gigs. He filmed commercials for Captain Morgan Rum, Oscar Meyer and Butterball turkeys. He got bit parts in some independent films and few major movies as well, but the Texas music scene called him back home. Back in Austin in 2007, he formed a band that would become Statesboro Revue.
“I started thinking of band names and the Allman Brothers are my favorite band, so I took Statesboro from them and then Revue came from the idea of a big, fun group. We jammed at Music Lab in 2008 and for the first time, I had a band that could play the music I heard in my head.”
A diehard fan named Rose Melillo offered to help them out and introduced Stewart to David Z (Rivkin), the guy who produced Purple Rain for Prince. They recorded his debut album, A Different Kind of Light in 2008 and hit the road. He and wife Carrie moved to New Braunfels during this time. Two more albums followed, Ramble on Privilege Creek in 2010 and Jukehouse Revival in 2014. Things rocked on, he and Carrie welcomed the birth of their first son Conlee and life was good. Then on Jan. 17, 2019 things changed. Stewart had started doing team building events for corporations just as a side job to earn some extra money. He was in Seattle for a job when he was involved in a bad car accident.
“I was in a Nissan Sentra on my way to the job, had just gotten a Starbucks coffee and traffic came to a stop on the highway. I was hit from behind by a guy in a Sprinter van going 60 mph. He never hit the brakes, so I took the full impact of the crash and it spun my car around into oncoming traffic. It became an eight-car accident because it forced my car into other cars. I woke up with my car in a spin. For many years, the road has been my happy place and that all changed in an instant. In addition to my injuries, I’ve suffered PTSD from this accident. The car was completely totaled and the EMT told me I was lucky to be alive. I was in shock, bloody and had a concussion.”
The accident stopped Stewart’s music career abruptly. Surgery and therapy sessions have become the new normal in his life in addition to some huge medical bills. He went from touring heavily to being unable to play anywhere.
“In the music business, you must stay active to remain relevant, so the accident basically killed my career. I was able to record a couple of songs, but I can’t tour to promote them. I donated the proceeds to help other musicians during the pandemic.”
It’s been a year and a half since the accident and Stewart is still struggling to overcome his injuries. Playing live concerts are physically challenging and right now he is taking life one day at a time, hopeful that someday he can return to the stage where he belongs.
