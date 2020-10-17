The Landa Park Symphony Trail, Reflection Swings, and a Spinner merry-go-around are all part of the “All- Abilities Enhancements” that citizens of New Braunfels approved in the 2019 bond allocations. These additions make Landa Park and Morningside Park more welcoming and inclusive for visitors of all abilities and ages. The goal was to give children in wheelchairs and/or those with sensory, visual or cognitive disabilities access to play side-by-side with their able-bodied peers.
Ylda Capriccioso, New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Project Manager, stated that based on community input and training through Playcore’s Me2, Seven Principles of Inclusive Playground Design, the new features added to the parks provide space for everyone no matter their abilities. Sources from the U.S. Department of Education (2015) https://ideadata.org/ report that out of 1,000 children between the ages of 3 and 21, approximately 85 will have these disabilities: 41.5 cognitive, 17 communication, 11 social-emotional, 11 chronic health conditions, 1 physical, 1.5 sensory, 2 multiple disabilities.
