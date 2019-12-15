“Old teachers never die, they just lose their class,” was the message on a Christmas card I recently received from a teacher colleague who taught with me in the 1970’s.
It was there when I taught English at Worthington High School in Ohio that I first gave the following assignment: “If you could give any gift at Christmas, what would it be?”
Since that time so long ago, I’ve posed that very question to several college classes I’ve taught, as well to countless friends and acquaintances.
A few times I’ve shared the results in this newspaper space and so one might consider it a tradition. That being said, I asked that same inquiry again this year. Some of the responses are from local individuals while others are in various parts of the country. I believe you’ll find this year’s feedback will bring joy, laughter and perhaps even a tear or two. Enjoy.
“My gift would be for everyone in Texas to have a white Christmas. Is that asking too much?”
— Beverly Newton
“I’d give my mom a trip to Hawaii. She has always wanted to go there but she spends all of her money on everyone else.”
— Carla Benofsky
“I’d give the Dallas Cowboys a trip to this year’s Super Bowl. I mean actually playing in the game — not just sitting in the stands!”
— Michael Perez
“How about a train load of common sense and good will to the U.S. Congress by putting our country first and getting it on the right track.”
— Ray Martinez
“My Christmas gift would be to give my husband strength and willpower to quit smoking and this time for good.”
— Andrea Kessler
“I would like to give my dad a new job because he hates the one he has now.”
— Elizabeth Joyner
“I would love to give my wife, Pam, from me, a more considerate, thoughtful and loving husband during the remaining years of our lives together.”
— Rick Reitz
“My gift would be 48 hours of being home for Christmas given to all of the military men and women who will not be home to celebrate Christmas with their families.”
— Rusty Brockman
“That’s easy! I’d give my boyfriend a brand new car. His car right now is a piece of junk, and twice while we were out on a date, I had to call my dad to come pick us up because we were stranded when his car wouldn’t start. It’s so annoying.”
— Kelli Sturgis
“I’d give my boss a transfer far away to another store. He’s just the worst.”
— Name withheld by request
While space does not permit me to share all the responses, I received this year, the one from my friend James Dickerson is my favorite.
He writes, “To those who are ill, I would give health. To those who are worried, I would give peace. To those who are abused, I would give protection. To those in fear, I would give a sense of safety. To those who are depressed, I would give hope. To those who are unloved, I would give love.”
Thank you, James. Those are the gifts which seem to personify the true spirit of Christmas.
