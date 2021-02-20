There are weeks where I search through my notes to remember things to write about for this column. And then there are weeks where this column writes itself.
Folks, this was definitely one of those self-writing column weeks.
It started when, on Saturday morning, I took Archer out for his walk. It was a little icy in spots, but we made it back in one piece.
Then we headed over to curbside at H-E-B to pick up our groceries with apparently everyone in Comal County.
Three different lines snaked out of the parking lot, and that was before the actual driveway to the curbside lot. Usually Saturday morning is a safe bet at curbside, but this last Saturday gave me early-in-the-pandemic flashbacks.
We considered giving up, but once you’ve waited 15 minutes you might as well wait for the full two hours, am I right?
And we thought that was crazy. HA! We had no idea what crazy was.
Sunday really crazy arrived, big time. Adam, my husband, whose motto is “I drove in these kinds of conditions in the oil fields back in the day,” had an errand to run.
Earlier that morning while walking Archer (this dog doesn’t know how much I love him, I swear) I nearly ice skated over gravel. I expressed my concern about his errand running.
“I’m just going to try it,” he said. “If it’s too bad, I’ll come back.”
He made about a mile away before one of the big hills in the subdivision, now known as the-hill-where-the-car-slid-down-and-we-had-to-push-it-to-the-side-and-wait-two-days-before-a-tow-truck-could-make-it-in, put an end to his errand effort.
Since he had our daughter with him (who wasn’t dressed warm enough to walk a mile in 10-degree weather) and he has a bad back, I had to try to rescue them by driving a second car to the base of the hill.
After creeping along at if-I-was-walking-I’d-be-there-by-now-speeds, I made it to the base of the hill, but then we couldn’t make it back up the relatively small hill closer to our house because, you know, ice.
We parked our second car on the side of the road and bushwhacked the final half block home, crossing two unfenced yards and hoping our neighbors wouldn’t mind.
Then Monday we had no water. We didn’t feel too bad that we’d dropped the ball on dripping faucets, because apparently dripping faucets isn’t a technique that works when it’s 10 degrees.
So we did what any reasonable person with no water would do. We attempted to melt snow.
Note: snow melts really slowly indoors. And when you put it on the stove, you realize fluffy snow equals teeny tiny amounts of water. I figured we were going to need about 17 Frosty the Snowmen’s worth of snow before we could melt enough to put it to use in the “facilities.”
Eventually we were able to fill some buckets with snow melt from the roof.
Our power stayed on, we had plenty of food, and Archer was the only one who faceplanted in the snow.
Hopefully by the time you read this, we’ll have our cars back, water will be flowing, and I’ll need to refer to my notes for my next column.
