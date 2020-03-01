On Tuesday, March 10 Men’s RoundUp will be unique — the speaker will sing much of his testimony.
Clifton Jansky is well known to Central Texans, a San Antonio boy who started performing country and Western music at age 11. He had his first record at 17 and had a hit with “Amarillo by Morning” before George Strait made a huge hit of it. He has opened shows for Willie Nelson, Eddie Rabbitt, Gary Morris, Randy Travis and the Oak Ridge Boys.
Jansky spent his early life on the road in honky tonks and bars playing country music for 22 years. In 1989 he dissolved his band and started playing solo.
Jansky now performs Christian music. In 2002 he won Christian Country Music Association Male Vocalist of the Year; in 2004, CCMA Entertainer of the Year; and in 2005, CCMA Songwriter of the Year. He has had six number one Christian country songs nationwide. He as traveled extensively overseas entertaining and sharing Jesus’ message. He performs in prisons, churches and rodeos and in March at Krause’s.
Bring your whole family for a great night of music and his story, from “Amarillo by Morning” to “Amazing Grace.”
The event starts at 6:30 p.m. with fellowship, dinner at 7 p.m. and Jansky at 8 p.m.
The dinner is a 12-ounce top sirloin steak, loaded mashed potatoes, broccoli, salad, ice tea or water. Beer and wine are available at an additional cost.
Tickets are available at mensroundup.org or krausescame.com.
