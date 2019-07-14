In its 23rd season, Cactus Pear Music Festival is bringing 13 world-class artists to four area stages to present four main-stage chamber programs, along with two shorter Casual Classix concerts in the San Antonio community.
The artists join CPMF Founder and Artistic Director Stephanie Sant’Ambrogio for concerts in three cities outside of San Antonio, including New Braunfels, Boerne and Wimberley. Performing masterpieces by the stars of classical music such as Beethoven, Schubert, Mozart and Brahms, alongside newer works by 20th and 21st century composers including Ravel, Francaix, Shostakovich and Clarke, the festival musicians aim to enthrall, inspire and transport the listener each time with every performance.
In New Braunfels, a free young people’s concert, titled Goethe Have Music, will be presented at Mckenna Event Center, 801 W. San Antonio St., on Thursday, July 18 at 3 p.m. The concert will be a shortened version of the full concert program geared toward for the young and young at heart and will include selections by Mozart, Ravel, Wolf and Saint-Saens, plus time for questions. After the concert, children are encouraged to stay for a cookie decorating activity sponsored by the Friends of CPMF.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.