Never turn your back on February

February has always been that Texas winter month that would lead you along as if you should get out and buy potting soil or maybe put up the hummingbird feeder. You start to think of packing up your “big coat” (which my sister in Chicago would call a “spring jacket”) and tossing your boots into the back of the closet for 10 months.
Then, inevitably, February delivers some crazy cold spell, taking out the plants you put outside with a solid 30-degree blast. Sort of like saying, “I may be the shortest month, but I’ve got some teeth.”
But last week, well, that was a whole other level. And now this week February is just acting like nothing happened and it doesn’t understand why we’re being so dramatic about it.
We had it pretty easy here. No water, but other than that, we were mostly fine, locked away by impassable roads.
There was one exciting day when the incredibly large and long tow truck came by. He was there to try to rescue our car which had been stuck on a hill for a week. We’d told AAA that we could wait till the freeze was over, but I guess they felt bad about not getting to us for so long. And since we had stranded our car in an odd spot that was only a mile from our house, we’d asked them to pick us up when they did come. That way we could show them which one was our car.
So, we were pretty surprised to see the tow truck Thursday since only four wheelers and deer had gotten to our street for days. A thick layer of ice had reasserted itself and I couldn’t imagine going anywhere.
“I kind of went sideways on my way over,” the driver remarked.
Right then I figured I’d probably be walking home.
Still, he’d made an effort to get to us and I felt like I should too. I bundled up and jumped in the incredibly long tow truck. Just turning around was pretty sketchy, but I’m a ‘hope springs eternal’ kind of person.
I had my doubts we’d get up the first set of hills, so I suggested we turn down a side street that had a more gentle hill.
And at that turn, half a block from our house, we slide off the road. Now the incredibly long tow truck was stuck, too. After some impressive maneuvering, rearranging of his tow truck flat bed, and lots of spinning tires he managed to get himself close enough to the roadbed that he could tie his chains to a telephone pole.
That’s when I signed off on the adventure. “I really appreciate it, but if we can’t make this turn, we’ll never make the hill. We’ll have coffee at our house if you want to come by.”
We finally got our car ourselves on Saturday, and while we are still boiling water, we are fine. We have given what we can and are trying to focus on not buying up supplies. But still, we’re not turning our back on February. Not for a second.
