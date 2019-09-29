The stars were out on Sept. 24 at McAdoo’s Seafood Company for the 6th Annual Dining with the Stars event benefiting Communities in Schools of South Central Texas.
Guests had dining options from a delicious menu provided by McAdoo’s and their vendors with desserts provided by 2Tart’s Bakery.
Celebrity waiters for the evening were: Denise Andabaker, Kathy Bearden And Norma Blackwell, Rusty Brockman, Cody Canada and Adam Hood, Craig Cobb and Corbin Shullanberger, Cecil Eager, Matt Gandrud, Larry Hammonds, Kristen Harder, Councilman Shane Hines, Jim Hill and Randy Rust, Allison Humphries, Mattson Rainer and Tiffany Mayne, Jerry Perkins, Dr. Jim Peck, Jeremy Rader and David Swies, Pastor Ray Still, Coach Jim Streety, Tera Thompson, Robin Walker, Robert Westbrook And Anne Weisman.
The celebrity waiters competed to see who could bring in the most in “donation tips” (which are donations to Communities in Schools).
“Communities in Schools is thrilled to be the beneficiary of this extraordinary gift from Pat and Becky Wiggins and the staff of McAdoo’s who donate their time for the evening,” said Chris Douglas, CEO of CIS. “We truly appreciate the generosity of the Wiggins, the McAdoo’s staff, celebrity waiters and their guests, who helped raise more than $120,000 to benefit thousands of children in our communities.”
Communities in Schools of South Central Texas is part of the nation’s leading dropout prevention organization. CIS surrounds students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. School-based site coordinators work with hundreds of partners to change the picture of education for thousands of students each year and connect students and their families to critical community resources tailored to their specific needs.
This year CIS will provide services to more than 35,000 students and intensive case managed services to over 4,000 students on 48 school campuses in Comal ISD, New Braunfels ISD, Luling ISD, Marion ISD, Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD, Nixon-Smiley ISD and Seguin ISD and serves more than 300 alumni providing them with individual guidance and counseling throughout the year.
In the 2018-19 school year 537 students received therapeutic counseling and 4,900 students received suicide prevention services. CIS programs and services make significant and positive differences in the lives of the community’s most vulnerable students. One way CIS receives year-round financial support is through the CIS Thrift Store, an entertaining and enjoyable way to support students in your community. All proceeds from the CIS Thrift Store directly benefit CIS programs and services that make a significant and positive difference in the lives of the community’s most vulnerable students.
To learn more about Communities in Schools, visit www.cis-sct.org.
