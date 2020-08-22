Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service-Family and Community Service agents from Comal, Bell, Erath and Wise counties are teaming up to provide Master of Memory, an online six-lesson class series designed to help older adults understand how memory works, identify ways to improve memory, and pinpoint things in everyday life that may affect memory.
Many people believe that memory loss and aging go hand-in-hand: as a person gets older his or her memory begins to fail. While some change may be expected as you age, that doesn’t mean you can’t do something about it, in the absence of a brain disease, such as Alzheimer’s Disease — you can be proactive in using some strategies and lifestyle adaptations. Medical conditions, medications, lack of sleep, diet and exercise, among other things, may all play a role in how your memory works.
