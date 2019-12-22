When I was growing up in north central England, my mother’s youngest of her four brothers, my Uncle George, came to live with us for a time.
My Uncle George was the kind of man that everyone seemed to like; you know, that guy you just loved to be around. Always wearing a moon-faced smile, I don’t believe I ever heard a negative word or thought coming out of his mouth.
Along with his generous spirit, George possessed a gift and a talent for storytelling which could be funny, sad and sometimes truly heartfelt. One tale I particularly remember is one I always recall at Christmastime as a reminder of what Christmas really means for all of us.
As the story goes, a young and very poor English lad wanted nothing more than a wheelbarrow for Christmas. And one particularly frosty evening the boy, dressed in rags, was kneeling in front of a large nativity display at the entrance to a grand old church.
While making his rounds the vicar of the church seemed surprised to see the poorly dressed young boy kneeling in front of the nativity display piously praying.
“Please can I have a wheelbarrow for Christmas?” the boy pleaded.
Immediately the clergyman questioned the lad and quickly learned that although he was quite young, the boy was truly the real “man” of the house and desperately needed a wheelbarrow to collect wood to keep the kitchen stove fire burning for his mother and his two younger sisters.
The vicar, impressed with the young boy’s faith and determination decided to call upon one of his wealthy parishioners and told him what had happened.
Together the two men purchased the finest wheelbarrow money could buy and then filled it with fresh food and warm clothing for the family. Later they parked their present just outside the boy’s modest home late on Christmas Eve.
Early that Christmas morning the vicar was quietly praying in his church when he noticed the same young lad gently pushing his new but empty wheelbarrow toward the front of the Nativity display. The clergyman soon noticed how the boy carefully picked up the baby Jesus out of his crib and placed Him inside the empty wheelbarrow. The lad then proceeded to wheel Him around the grand old church.
Somewhat taken aback, the minister questioned the lad, “What in the dickens are you doing, young man?”
“Well sir,” the boy replied joyfully, “since I had asked Him for it, I think it’s only right that he should have the very first ride.”
You know, to this day whenever I see a nativity display, my mind takes me back to that young boy and his appreciation for that wheelbarrow. And somehow, it helps me to keep Christmas in its proper perspective while considering the real reason for the season.
May the simple joys of Christmas furnish you with memories that warms your heart and provides you with hope and joy that lasts a lifetime. Merry Christmas.
