The Comal Independent School District had 28 students attend the annual Boys State and Girls State leadership programs this summer. Both groups were recognized during the district’s Board of Trustees’ September meeting.
Sponsored by the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary, both Boys State and Girls State give high school students the opportunity to participate in mock local, county, state and federal governments. Students, who are divided into “cities,” are given the responsibilities, duties and privileges bestowed on every American citizen. They are charged with following the U.S. government’s system of electing officials, writing legislation, passing legislation and listening to constituents. At the end of the week, students have a real understanding of how government works and how each citizen plays a part in it.
“Girls State taught me the importance of getting involved in the community,” said Caroline Kuhn, a senior at Smithson Valley High School. “It also taught me how to speak in public in front of about 600 people. It was really terrifying but also a great experience. I found a lot of support from the other participants, and I learned to be brave.”
Students participating in Girls State from Comal ISD included Josephine Tesauro, Emma Vequist and Hannah Velazquez from Memorial Early College High; Jade Lawless and Amber Leach from Canyon Lake High; Christine Willett from Canyon High; and Tandy Folsom, Caroline Kuhn, Zoey Babyak, Brinna Houlahan, Megan Miller and Madeline Aguilar from Smithson Valley High.
Students participating in Boys State from Comal ISD included Jeffrey Kyle Kistner, Luis Aldaco Garcia, Diego Tapia, Kyle Weidenfeller and Clayton Wiegel from MECHS; Jakob Christensen from CLHS; and Kendal Peter, Joshua Nelson, Ian Feely, Luis Aguilar, Ethan Pyle, Ayden Correa, Alexander McArthur, Devin Smith, Alastair Crathorne and Craig Davenport from SVHS.
