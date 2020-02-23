On Sunday, March 15 from 5-8 p.m., the Fischer Store School Community Center will hold its annual fundraiser.
This year is a music jamboree in the Fischer Dance Hall with music by Frank Iarossi Silver and Gold Trio.
A meal will be served and is included with ticket purchase. Tickets, $20 for adults and $5 for youth 12 years or younger, are available in advance only and can be bought at the Fischer Store (open Saturdays) and by contacting Loy Moe at 281-851-5134. The evening will consist of dinner, music, dancing, a silent auction and a fun time with nice folks.
For more information about FSSCC, visit the website FischerStoreSchoolCC.org. Visitors and members old and new are welcome at monthly meetings which feature fellowship, food and fun while preserving the historic one room school building.
