Every year on Johnny Cash’s birthday, the Phoenix Saloon celebrates the event with several days of music devoted to the Man in Black. The Phoenix opened its doors on Feb. 26, 2010, and the first act to perform was Dale Watson & His Lonestars.
Owner Ross Fortune is a huge fan of Johnny Cash and was one of the last people to interview Cash before he passed away in 2003. He was working as a journalist at the time and spent time with Cash getting information for a possible book. Johnny’s health was very bad so Ross stopped the project.
Soon after, Ross left his home in England and moved to Texas, settling first in Austin then in New Braunfels. He and wife Debbie purchased the Phoenix Saloon and restored it to its current state.
This entire week has been a celebration of Johnny Cash and his music. Yesterday they had Junior Nash playing Cash songs during his Happy Hour set. Tonight you can catch Texas T & the Shine Runners doing a salute to the rockabilly years of Cash in the ’50s.
On Sunday, Dale Watson returns to the Phoenix to pay tribute to Cash. Like Cash in the early days when he recorded for Sun Records, Watson embraces the rockabilly sound of just a guitar, bass and drums. He splits his time between homes in Austin and Memphis which allows him to embrace both styles of music.
This is a rare free show but there are a few reserved seats available so check out the information at ThePhoenixSaloon.com.
The Lone Bellow comes to Gruene Hall
This Friday Gruene Hall welcomes Americana folk group The Lone Bellow to their stage. The band got its start in the strangest of ways, starting in 2004 in Georgia. Zach and Stacy Williams were living their lives and raising kids when she suffered a horseback riding accident. It left her temporarily paralyzed.
To deal with this family trauma, Zach started keeping a journal. Friends suggested he turn his writing into songs and when Stacy recovered, that’s just what he did.
They moved to Brooklyn, New York so that he could pursue a career in music. In the Big Apple he met fellow folk musicians Kanene Donehey Pipkin and Brian Elmquist. At first, they called their band Zach Williams & the Bellow before shortening it to The Lone Bellow.
They released their self-titled debut in 2013 and hit the road to promote it. On tour, Kanene’s husband Jason joins them on bass and keyboards. They followed it in 2015 with Then Came The Morning and started opening for artists like Brandi Carlile, Robert Plant and Kacey Musgraves.
In 2017 the band and their families left New York and moved to Nashville to be closer to fellow musicians. Super producer Dave Cobb produced their groundbreaking Walk Into The Storm album in 2017. For their new album, Half Moon Light, they could have easily played it safe and let Cobb produce it in Nashville. Never ones to take the easy road, they headed back to New York to record and work with producer Aaron Dessner. The new album was released a few weeks ago and the band is currently on a world tour to promote it. They are in Texas this week then they head west before circling back to Nashville to end the U.S. leg at the Ryman Auditorium in late April. After that it’s across the pond for shows in Ireland then all across the United Kingdom.
See GrueneHall.com to buy tickets for this show and others like Joe Ely’s 40th Anniversary show for his classic album Live Shots on Saturday night.
Riley’s Tavern offers up tasty tunes
Riley’s Tavern has a solid weekend of live music on tap starting Friday night with Austin’s own Shelley King at 6 p.m. King’s latest album is a real barnburner with many special guests including Delbert McClinton, The Subdudes, Marcia Ball, Carolyn Wonderland and Cindy Cashdollar to name just a few.
Following Shelley’s set you can see Adam Hood, an Americana singer songwriter that resides in Alabama but plays here so often he can be classified an honorary Texan. His latest album is 2018s Somewhere in Between which contained hits like “Downturn,” “She Don’t Love Me” and “Alabama Moon.”
On Wednesday you can catch Canadian star Corb Lund on tour promoting his latest release Cover Your Tracks. The album contains his versions of classic songs like “These Boots Are Made For Walking,” “Cover of the Rolling Stone” and “I Shall Be Released.”
On April 24 he will release his 11th album titled Agricultural Tragic and will embark on an extensive Canadian tour. He’s a huge star up north, playing hockey arenas full of 20,000 fans. He hasn’t gained superstar status in America yet but it’s a safe bet he will soon. Get tickets now at RileysTavern.com.
The music scene comes alive this week
Elsewhere around our fine city, the music scene is alive with fantastic choices. Tonight at Krause’s Café you can catch one of our most talented singers when Yesenia McNett takes the stage with her band the Groove Doctors.
On Friday night Krause’s will feature Season Ammons, another local singer songwriter who’s making a name for herself with her latest album, Steel Hearts.
The Brauntex Theatre has two solid weekend shows starting Friday night with Bret Graham. He’s put together a great show called Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes, a tribute to all the iconic singers like George Jones, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard.
On Saturday, Jason Roberts will offer a salute to Texas Independence Day with Bob Wills Texas Playboys. Jason was personally selected by the Bob Wills Foundation to lead the Texas Playboys into the next generation. If you love the traditional Texas swing music that Bob Wills made famous, this is the show for you.
Devil’s Backbone Tavern has Two Tons of Steel on Friday night and Austin’s main man Bob Schneider taking the stage on Saturday. For the rest of your live music options, check out the concert calendar. Regardless of your taste in music, our town has something for everyone.
