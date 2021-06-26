The zinnias in your flower garden are in full bloom. Harvest the mature flowers for bouquets or let the mature blooms drop the seed for a new generation of flowers. The goldfinches, cardinals and other seed eating birds will appreciate the availability of the seed. Other hot weather annuals for the sun include sunflowers, cosmos, purslane, vinca, and moss rose. In the shade begonias, penta, caladiums, and coleus provide color. Vines also make a good show in the summer Butterfly vine has yellow flowers and green seed pods that look like butterflies. Deer do not eat butterfly vine. Coral vine is extremely aggressive and will often cover sheds and trees with its pink blooms. All the subtropical perennials including esperanza, firebush, thyrallis, poinciana, and duranta will also be blooming.
In the vegetable garden okra and peppers will be in full production. Remember to seek out a fire ant control with Spinosad as the active ingredient to control the ants in the okra. Use Amdro for a landscape fire ant bait. Follow label instructions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.