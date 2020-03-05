Though he was born in Oklahoma, Gary P. Nunn has a solid connection with the Lone Star State.
When he was in the sixth grade his parents moved the family to Brownfield, Texas. After high school he attended Texas Tech but transferred to University of Texas in Austin as a pharmacy major.
He joined the local band, Lavender Hill Express, and became friends with his new bandmate Rusty Wier. At one time he was playing bass for Michael Martin Murphey, Jerry Jeff Walker and Willie Nelson. Murphey and Jerry Jeff both used the same band, the Lost Gonzo Band, so before long Nunn was a full-time member.
He toured and recorded studio albums with Murphey and Walker and wrote some of his biggest hits during this time. While on tour with Murphey in London he wrote one of his most loved songs, “London Homesick Blues.”
I recall interviewing Nunn several years ago and persuaded him to retell the story of the day he wrote the classic tune. The lyrics came so quickly it was like the song was writing itself. Gary claims he didn’t even write the lyrics down until several years later. After Jerry Jeff recorded it for his famous Viva Terlingua album, Austin City Limits TV show adopted it as their official theme song.
He’s written many more hit songs, is a member of the Texas Music Hall of Fame, is a member of the West Texas Walk of Fame in Lubbock and was named the Music Ambassador of Texas by Governor Perry in 2007.
Now, after 50 years in the music business, Nunn has decided to retire from regular touring. His show tonight at the Brauntex Theatre will most likely be one of his last ones in our area. It will be a stripped down show with his full band and is part of the Brauntex Unplugged series. Tickets for this show can be purchased online at Brauntex.org.
Blue Water Highway play Krause’s Cafe
Blue Water Highway has been one of my favorite bands from the first time I saw them perform live.
Their first album, Things We Carry, is one of the best debuts on the Texas Music scene. Their three part harmonies are simply amazing, easily as good as anything the Eagles ever captured on tape.
Their second album, Heartbreak City, released in June 2018, proved to be equally as good as their first one. The songs were so strong, they decided to record an acoustic version of the album titled Heartbreak City Stripped. It was released a year later in 2019.
They are currently working on a new batch of songs and just recently released a new single, “In Your Eyes.” Tonight you can hear them perform the new song as well as all their others at Krause’s Café. The gates open at 5 p.m., the show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at KrausesCafe.com.
Shane Smith & the Saints return to Gruene Hall
Shane Smith & the Saints return to Gruene Hall this weekend for two shows starting on Friday night. This hard touring band are currently promoting their latest album, Hail Mary.
Known far and wide as one of the best live bands in the business, they are often compared to acts like Bruce Springsteen and Creedence Clearwater Revival.
It’s true they are a Texas band — Shane hails from Terrel, near Dallas. He moved to Austin to attend St. Edwards University where he met a group of musicians that formed the nucleus of the Saints.
They released their debut album, Coast, in 2013 to widespread critical acclaim. Geronimo followed in 2015 and the band hit their stride as true road warriors, clocking in over 200 shows a year. It’s virtually impossible to play this much and not perfect your craft and that’s exactly what Shane and the band did. They got better. A lot better. By the time they released Hail Mary in June of 2019, they were one of the most popular bands on the music scene.
While their early work hinted at some red dirt influences, the newer music shows a tremendous growth in their sound. Now their influences seem to be more folk rock, similar to the Avett Brothers or Mumford & Sons. What’s so refreshing about this new group is their fans’ loyalty to follow them down this new musical path.
Today the band consists of Shane on vocals and guitar, Dustin Schaefer on guitar, Chase Satterwhite on bass and Zach Stover on drums.
You may remember I wrote about the band back in November when their tour bus caught fire on the way to a gig in Lubbock. They lost everything that day — instruments, wallets, cell phones, merchandise and their clothes. A lesser band would have tucked tail and ran home. Not these guys. They hitched rides with the State Troopers, borrowed instruments from their opening act Josh Weathers and finished their tour. We raise them tough here in Texas.
At press time some tickets still remained for their Friday night show but the Saturday night show is sold out. You can purchase them online at GrueneHall.com.
Lynyrd Skynyrd film finally released
Lynyrd Skynyrd fans can finally learn the real truth about the fatal plane crash that killed lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines and his sister and harmony vocalist Cassie Gaines.
The band left Greenville, South Carolina on Oct. 20, 1977 headed to Baton Rouge, Louisiana on a Corvair CV-240 passenger plane. The plane was over 30 years old and not in good shape. The band planned to cancel their three-week lease on the plane when they reached Baton Rouge and lease a newer Lear jet instead. They never made it because the plane ran out of fuel over Gillsburg, Mississippi. They crashed into a heavily wooded area about 6:47 p.m., just 8 miles from the McComb airport they were trying to reach.
Today, only two original band members are still alive that were on that flight. Guitarist Gary Rossington, who still plays with Skynyrd and drummer Artimus Pyle, who fronts his own band. Though he was injured, Pyle was the only person able to go for help. He is the driving force behind the new movie, Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash. He fought off many lawsuits by Judy Van Zant, Ronnie’s widow, who tried to stop the film from being made.
A Federal judge ruled in favor of Artimus, saying “it was his life, he has every right to tell his story.” The film will be released by Cleopatra Entertainment on June 30.
