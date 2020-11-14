Q. We have a St Augustine Palmetto lawn that something is killing. I don’t see grubs or chinch bugs but suspect that one of them is the culprit. The grass pulls back in great swaths. We applied Grub X and Amdro plus we gave it extra water but there was no response. Can you recommend someone with expertise to look at it? Another thing that makes me think it was caused by grubs is that there were several visits by a racoon or opossum and some digging.
A. Call the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent for your county and see if she or he will look at it. How did you run your water experiment? Did the grass on the edge of the dead area respond and expand its green area? The Grub X would work to kill insects if it was applied earlier in the year. Mature grubs spread through the soil and don’t feed close to the surface where the insecticide would be effective, apply it about June 1 next year. Amdro is a fire ant bait. Review and follow the insecticide (Grub X) label instructions.
