Pfc. Hayley Quijano is a 19-year-old New Braunfels native and Canyon High School Class of 2018 graduate who is currently serving in Afghanistan with the 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment (6-6 CAV), 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, during its deployment in support of Operations Resolute Support and Freedom’s Sentinel. As an intel analyst, her job is to evaluate potential enemy threats and give 10th CAB aviators and supported ground forces the latest information available with her own assessments of on-going and future operations.
“As an intel analyst, I provide information on threats within the operational area and give my analysis to mitigate those threats,” Quijano said. “In Advanced Individual Training, the threats were all simulated and the data was all fictional, but now that we are in an operational environment the situation is real: real people, real equipment.”
Quijano, who has only 15 months in the Army, has been advising commanders with her intelligence analysis since graduating AIT, working at a capacity exceeding the expectations of her rank.
“Being a member of this organization has made this personal for me, I feel like everyone’s sister. I care about what they encounter when they go out there.”
Quijano joined the Army for many reasons, but her biggest motivation was her brother.
“I wanted to prove to my brother that I could do this job, specifically this job. He is naval intelligence and he was saying how hard it was and how he didn’t think I could do it. I think it was that sibling rivalry that pushed me that extra step. I wanted to prove it to myself and to him that I could do this job and do it better.”
Her 6-6 CAV family unanimously agrees that while she has a lot of learning left to do, she learns quickly and always gives the task at hand her full attention.
“Private First Class Quijano is a soldier that has the spirit to win, and she routinely wins — she is a soldier of extremely high character,” said the Command Sergeant Major of 6-6 CAV, Sgt. Maj. Ryan Wisecup.
Quijano is eager to excel in her position within her 6-6 CAV family and intends to use this deployment to better herself as an intel analyst and a soldier.
“I’m just happy to be here. I wouldn’t want any other job than this — being an American soldier.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.