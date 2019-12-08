A friend of U.S. presidents, a champion of artists and a proponent of higher education, the late Flora Cameron Crichton wanted to make the world a better place. Now, through the sale of objects she held dear, from jewelry and fashions to art and furniture, the public can enhance her legacy by enriching a foundation — the Flora Cameron Foundation — that supports Crichton’s philanthropic endeavors.
“She had a great love of beauty, and that was evident in the things she supported, like the O’Gorman mural,” said Catherine Nixon Cooke, the author of the 2016 book “Juan O’Gorman: A Confluence of Civilizations.” “But it also showed in her other areas of interest, from education to politics. And, Flo was always immaculately turned out. She was very glamorous and very smart until the day she died.”
Crichton died March 2 at the age of 94, leaving her mark on education, on Texas arts and culture, and on Republican politics.
Born in 1925 in Waco, Crichton moved to San Antonio at age 15 in 1940, when her widowed mother Helen Miller Cameron married Bishop Everett Jones, for whom the Bishop Jones Center, Episcopal Diocese of West Texas headquarters in Alamo Heights, is named.
A graduate of Sweet Briar College in Virginia, she was a trustee of Trinity University from 1965 to 2004, and became the first woman to chair the university’s board, from 1976 to 1978.
She was also a board member of several arts institutions, and as a member of the executive committee of the San Antonio World’s Fair (HemisFair ’68) made a lasting gift to San Antonio arts and culture when she underwrote the Juan O’Gorman mural “Confluence of Civilizations in the Americas” on the facade of the Lila Cockrell Theatre.
“Marshall (Steves, president of HemisFair ’68) knew I was very supportive of the whole endeavor, and he called me to tell me about a very distinctive Mexican artist named Juan O’Gorman, who had designed the murals for the beautiful Central Library at the Universidad Nacional in Mexico City,” Crichton told the San Antonio Express-News in 2018. “He suggested that Juan might be the right person to create ‘the centerpiece’ for HemisFair, and asked if I had any interest in making that gift to the city of San Antonio, and I said yes.”
Crichton became active in the Republican Party in 1948, the first year she voted. She helped to build the GOP in Texas, became personally acquainted with President Dwight D. Eisenhower and was an early supporter of George H.W. Bush.
“She answered the call of President Eisenhower (maybe the only Republican to carry Texas in her lifetime up to that point) to be involved in writing the party’s national platform and then on to the breakthrough election of U.S. Senator John Tower,” former Texas House Speaker Joe Straus wrote in an email. “The Republican Party in Texas was built piece by piece by some fiercely competitive and committed women, and Flo was right there in the vanguard and was very much responsible for its earliest successes. She was most proud of her decades of friendship with Barbara and George Bush and was by their side in every one of their campaigns in Texas and nationally. Flo was an indispensable Republican pioneer who was loved and respected for her generosity, loyalty and effectiveness.”
Her many Republican leadership positions included vice chairman of the Texas Republican Party (1958-1960) and vice chairman of the National Finance Committee for President George H. W. Bush (1988).
“Most people don’t realize that back in the in the ’60s there was only one Republican state representative (from Midland)!” Lamar Smith, the Republican U.S. Congressman from Texas’ 21st district from 1987 to 2018, wrote in an email. “From the U.S. Senate to the lowest local office, Flo pitched in. She recruited candidates, contributed generously to candidates and GOP organizations, and improved morale among the outnumbered Republicans. You know the result.
Everything she accomplished was done with grace and style and a positive attitude.”
Crichton’s family made significant gifts to her native city of Waco, including support of the Cameron Park Zoo and the Art Center of Waco.
More recently, in 2018, Crichton became a “tree hero” in San Antonio when she was one of the donors to the Hemisfair Conservancy’s efforts to rescue and transplant 18 mature trees at Hemisfair’s Civic Park. “Our tree heroes answered the call to save these mature trees and ensure park-goers will be able to enjoy their beauty and shade for generations,” said Anne Krause, executive director of the Hemisfair Conservancy.
In addition to her leadership contributions to Trinity University, Crichton endowed the Flora Cameron Lecture in Politics and Public Affairs, which since the 1980s has brought international leaders such as Margaret Thatcher, Vicente Fox, Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice to San Antonio for free, public lectures.
“Mrs. Crichton created a rich tradition of intellectual opportunities on our campus, a legacy that has greatly enhanced the value of a Trinity education,” said Trinity President Danny Anderson.
In a similar vein, Crichton established the William Waldo Cameron Forum on Public Affairs at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library, which brings distinguished speakers to the Texas A&M University campus.
Many of Crichton’s charity efforts have been made possible through the Flora Cameron Foundation, which she started in 1975. “The first distribution of the foundation was to buy the property for the Bishop Jones center,” said Grace Labatt, Crichton’s longtime friend, honorary “goddaughter” and trustee of the foundation. “Her work will continue as we build up the foundation endowment for the future.”
The proceeds from an online auction of Crichton’s personal effects, as well as a concurrent estate sale at her 1959 Alamo Heights home will benefit the Flora Cameron Foundation.
The auction, hosted by Lark Mason Associates, is currently open for bids at igavelauctions.com. A preview exhibition of items is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Mason Associates headquarters in New Braunfels. The auction continues through Dec. 10. It will be followed by an auction of Crichton’s furniture and decorative arts pieces Dec. 19-Jan. 14.
“All the objects in the auction reflect aspects of Flora’s style and personality,” said Mason, the New Braunfels-based, international auctioneer who recently hosted the wildly successful “The Collection of Anthony Bourdain.” “Clearly, she was beautiful, charming and gracious, traits that fit well in her adopted city of San Antonio.”
San Antonio’s June Hayes & Associates is overseeing the public estate sale, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5-7 at Crichton’s home, not far from the Episcopal diocese center named for her stepfather. “Flora’s home in Alamo Heights was that of a consummate hostess, light-filled, open, flowing room to room,” Mason said. “It mirrored the warm, generous hospitality of its owner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.