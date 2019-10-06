For more than 50 years, St. Joseph Catholic Church Honey Creek has been a favorite Hill Country gathering point during its annual Honey Creek Festival, slated this year for Sunday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. With free admission, you, your family and friends can join this popular community event combining German heritage foods with Tex-Mex fun and festivities.
What began as an annual parish festival and homecoming has evolved into one of the biggest community events in Spring Branch. Known for bringing together the German and Tex-Mex cultures, Honey Creek Festival has something for everyone. Families from all over the Hill Country area can experience a traditional German meal from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., including pot roast, fried chicken, German potato salad, sauerkraut and green beans. Authentic Tex-Mex, delicious Paletas and refreshing drinks and margaritas will be available all day.
Along with food, games, music and arts and crafts, activities and auctions are also a part of the Honey Creek Festival. Festival goers can play games such as Bingo or participate in the live and silent auctions. Registration for the live auction will be open 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on the day of the festival. Bargain shoppers can find their hidden treasures at the rummage sale in the Garden Area while kids can enjoy face painting, the bake shop and more. For souvenirs, the Country Store in the festival area will have all kinds of goodies.
The first prize drawing will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the festival area. Tickets for the prize drawing are $5. The grand prize is a $5,000 Visa Gift Card. Visit the website to see the many raf e ticket prizes.
To have all the latest updates on everything that is the Honey Creek Festival, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram! For more information on the Honey Creek Festival, please visit www.honeycreekfestival.com.
