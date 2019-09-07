Congregants, local officials, and well-wishers gathered together at the New Braunfels Church of Christ campus (1665 Business IH 35 S) to celebrate the church’s centennial. The Aug. 11 festivities included breakfast followed by special programming to highlight the history of the church and a presentation of time-capsule materials. Sunday services and a fellowship lunch rounded out the joyous event.
Celebrants, including former, current, and prospective members, gathered from across Texas to share stories, photos and memories of their time with the New Braunfels Church of Christ. They also sealed a commemorative time capsule to be opened in 25 years on Aug. 11, 2044. The capsule contains a letter of blessings from Church Elders, a program from the centennial celebration and other contemporary memorabilia.
The church was founded in the home of New Braunfels residents Atkin and Eula Pitmann in 1919 and services were shifted to the home of Robert Bracewell in 1934. The congregation erected its first dedicated church building on the corner of Faust and Castell in 1940. In 1960, the church found its current home adjoining IH35.
The New Braunfels Church of Christ believes in community outreach and in being defined by God’s love in loving one’s neighbors as you love yourself. It is joyously accepting new members.
New Braunfels Church of Christ is at 1665 Business IH 35 S. The church office is at 473 S. Castell Ave. and it is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
For more information, call New Braunfels Church of Christ at (830) 625-3520 or go to www.nbchurchfamily.org.
