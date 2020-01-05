Kimberly Mendez of New Braunfels was one of 41 Fall 2019 graduates of Victoria College’s Associate Degree Nursing Program honored at a pinning ceremony on Dec. 12 at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
Victoria College’s two-year Associate of Applied Science degree in nursing is fully approved by the Texas Board of Nursing and accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.
Successful completion of the ADN Program enables graduates to apply for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses. Satisfactory achievement on the exam qualifies graduates for licensure as a registered nurse.
