Q. There are red wasp-things that are visiting our southern pea patch. So far, they have not stung anyone, but they look fierce. Is there a reason they are spending so much time in and on the peas? Should we treat them with anything? 

A. The wasps are feeding on aphids and other insects that are on the peas. Their presence is beneficial as they feed on sucking insects, beetles and caterpillars on southern peas and other pests in the garden.  The only issue on being stung by one or more of the wasps is if you would accidentally run into their nest on a porch railing or under an eave. 

