As the new year rings in there are some members of the community who are keeping their habits and traditions, rather than changing them. An example of this is 27-year New Braunfels resident Roman Ybarra.
Ybarra’s service to others in his community has made such a positive impact that neighbors nominated him as a Hometown Hero. This title serves as an opportunity to recognize those who go that one step beyond, and when it comes to Ybarra, he is leaps and bounds above what is expected.
“A definition of a good neighbor would be Roman Ybarra,” neighbor Ruby Bading said, explaining Ybarra mows and takes the trash out for neighbors who can’t, drives people to the doctor when they are sick and checks on neighbors’ homes when they are on vacation. “He is the caretaker of our subdivision.”
Bading explained that Ybarra helps those around him in a number of ways, such as fixing a leak for a neighbor who went out of town and fixing Bading’s mailbox for her when it was knocked down.
“It is rare to find such a person as Roman who you can call at any time,” Bading said. “He is truly a neighbor, friend and a blessing. And I call him a true unsung hero.”
A combination of serving in the Air Force for 30 years, which included an assignment serving as assistant professor of economics at the U.S. Air Force Academy, becoming involved with the Red Cross, Comal County Republican Party, lending a hand in political campaigning for peers and, despite growing up poor, learning to still give what little he had has all contributed to the person Ybarra is today.
“There is a reason why the good Lord has blessed me with good health. That is so I can use my energy to help those who are not able to help themselves,” said Ybarra.
He acknowledges that he has always had a giving nature.
As a retired veteran, he has focused some of his service efforts around other vets.
“For almost 10 years, my wife, who I have been married to for 50 years, and I were tour guides on casino trips that originated from Randolph Air Force Base to Kinder, Louisiana. We made six trips every year, but I no longer do that because I realized that my energy is best used in my neighborhood,” Ybarra said.
Whether it is tending to the lawns of those who are no longer able to do it themselves, feeding pets, accepting package deliveries, offering emotional support in times of loss or lending a hand with daily activities if someone falls ill or loses some of their independence, Ybarra steps up to the plate.
“I try to do things for people who cannot do for themselves,” Ybarra said. “I’m a strong believer in the Golden Rule.”
Ybarra has been serving others long enough to become known for his kindness.
“Some of my neighbors affectionately call me “the mayor,” Ybarra said. “I know my neighbors appreciate what I do. We have 67 families and one commercial business in my subdivision. I know every family adult member on a first name basis.”
Ybarra makes clear that he doesn’t do this for anything in return, but is sometimes surprised with acts of kindness from others in thanks.
At 70, Ybarra has no plans of stopping in 2020.
“I see the new year as another opportunity to do something nice to or for someone. My resolutions are to smile at 10 or more people a day and do at least five good deeds every day,” Ybarra said.
His resolution is simply an extension of a current reality that impacts many people.
“If you drive into Northwoods and I am outside, which is most of the time, you are going to get a smile and a wave whether you want one or not. I smile a lot because I refuse to have bad days,” Ybarra said.
•••••
Editor’s note: This story originally published in the January edition of New Braunfels Monthly, along with stories on antiques, donating items, music, food, drinks, art and more. Pick up your copy at the Herald-Zeitung office, 549 Landa St., open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Get New Braunfels Monthly delivered to your home by subscribing to the Herald-Zeitung.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.