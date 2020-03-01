Texas leads the nation for minors involved in fatal crash where the driver (between ages 12-20) tested positive for alcohol in their system. That’s why the Substance Awareness Coalition of Comal County is partnering with local non-profits, school districts, businesses, and parents to promote awareness regarding the dangers and consequences of underage alcohol consumption.
According to the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, alcohol is the most commonly used drug for teenagers and is more likely to kill young people than all other illegal drugs combined. The coalition is combating this growing issue by providing educational presentations to youth and adults, engaging youth through social media, and providing outreach activities through community events.
Helping our teens and young adults to make informed lifesaving decisions involving underage alcohol consumption is a community-wide effort. It’s important that we prepare teens and young adults on how to deal with peer pressure surrounding underage alcohol consumption.
The Substance Awareness Coalition of Comal County meets monthly and is open to all community members. The coalition can provide educational materials, presentations, and representation at community events. For more information please email the Coalition coordinator, Bill Barry, at bbarry@connectionsifs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.