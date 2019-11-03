With the fun of Wurstfest upon us it is a good possibility you will be driving down Elizabeth Avenue or Landa Park Drive. If it’s Elizabeth Avenue you will see the fun-filled, colorful wall mural bordering the Wurstfest grounds. It’s titlied “Windows Into Wurstfest.” Going down Landa Park Drive you’ll see the mural “Lure of the Springs.” Driving through our beautiful downtown you’ll observe more of these outstanding works of art on the outside walls of some of our buildings. We have an organization to thank, the Historic Outdoor Art Museum. Here’s the story of its founding:
Anna Margaret Alexander had completed The Smithsonian magazine article that told a tale which she found fascinating. The article featured the community of Chamainus, British Columbia. The major employer of Chamainus were the lumber mills. In 1980 the lumber mills all closed. It appeared that the closing of the mills would be the end for the community.
Karl Schuetz, a Chamainus cabinetmaker, was determined that this would not be the end for Chamainus. Through his travels he became aware of and enthused about indoor/outdoor murals. His enthusiasm was catching. With Karl Schuetz’s knowledge and leadership, beautiful murals came to the walls of many of the buildings of Chamainus. Tourists came as well; eventually over one million a year. In time, a multi-million dollar art complex was built. Through the tourism, encouraged by its well-designed and planned murals, Chamainus became a thriving community.
The story of Chamainus murals intrigued Anna Margaret. At the time she was preparing to take part in a meeting as a member of the Design Review Committee of New Braunfels Main Street. New Braunfels was Anna Margaret’s adopted hometown and she loved it. While growing up she came to visit every summer. After she married, as time went on during the summer she brought her daughters here. Their final stop of the yearly visit was Cater Frock where each daughter was allowed to choose three dresses to take home. Being in New Braunfels always was a time of happy memories. When her husband was ready to retire, the Alexanders planned to move to nearby Austin from their home in Houston. Their good friend astronaut Charlie Duke told them, “You need to move to New Braunfels.” The Alexanders did just that. They purchased a home in Landa Estates, enjoyed the Island, and became involved citizens of the community.
And now Anna Margaret at the meeting has shared the story of the Chamainus murals with her fellow committee members so they might consider the idea of murals. Of course, New Braunfels didn’t have the problems Chamainus had. Certainly, ours is a beautiful city. Why not enhance the beauty. None on the committee were very interested in exploring this possibility; except one member. That member happened to be Dr. Wayne Allen Rahe. Having retired from his practice of Podiatric Medicine, Wayne was quite involved in the community. He was particularly aware of downtown because that’s where he lived. He previously purchased the Wright building from then-owners Harvey and Freddie Wagenfuehr. The modernisticly-designed home/office was initially built for Dr. Rennie and Thekla Pfueffer Wright and is located a short distance from the main plaza on East Seguin Ave. Dr. Wright had his office downstairs with the Wright home located upstairs on the second floor just as Wayne has utilized the space. The Wright building was the first completely centrally air-conditioned building in New Braunfels. Across the back of the property Thelka Wright had a prize-winning garden.
Wayne was born in 1946 in New Braunfels to Emil and Pearl Rah, and 4th generation of German heritage. With one sibling, an older sister Lois (Newton), Wayne’s arrival completed the family. A 1965 graduate of New Braunfels High School, he grew-up with an appreciation of his heritage and his hometown. Wayne received degrees in Chemistry and Biology from the University of Houston in 1969 followed by his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from the Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine in Chicago, Illinois in 1973. Returning home, he began his solo practice in New Braunfels. From 1973 to 1983 he provided podiatry services at Eden Home and from 1974 to 1985 he was Assistant Clinical Professor of Podiatry at UTSA Health Science Center, San Antonio. In addition, Wayne served on numerous Boards involving Podiatric Medicine and volunteered his podiatric service to several hospitals in San Antonio until his retirement.
Just as he put 100% effort into his profession, following his retirement he gave that full energy and concentrated interest into his community involvement. He was a member of the Art League, Sophienburg Association, and Conservation Society, serving as president. In addition he served on various Boards.
He could appreciate Anna Margaret’s enthusiasm regarding the Chamainus story and its murals. New Braunfels didn’t have adversity, but it did have a most interesting history. There was a story to tell and empty city walls that would make the perfect canvas.
And so it began; Dr. Wayne Rahe and Anna Margaret Alexander are credited with having the vision and are known as the co-founders of what came to be known as the Historic Outdoor Art Museum.
Wayne agreed to be president and with his leadership skills, dedication and drive he has fortunately consented to remain in that position through the years. What began as a discussion of the Chamainus Murals at a meeting in early 1995 resulted in the Historic Outdoor Art Museum/New Braunfel, Inc. a non-profit 501(c)3 in 1996. Among those serving with Wayne on the newly founded HOAM Board were Mary Anne Hollmig, Paul Tadlock, Anna Margaret Alexander, Sandy Kelley, Dawn Jackson, and Jerry Berry Mostyn.
The dedication of the HOAM Board and Wayne’s leadership accomplished the first mural. This exciting accomplishment and the hurdles that were managed, we’ll learn about in our next column.
This column is based on the book, New Braunfels’ Historic Landa Park, Its Springs and Its People by Rosemarie Leissner Gregory and Arlene Krueger Seales. For more information, visit www.friendsforlandapark.org and Facebook. You may call Jo Heideman @ 830-625-3186 to obtain a book.
