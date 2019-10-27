Often Halloween decor takes a backseat to the flash and dazzle of Christmas. Perhaps that’s why there are few, if any, Halloween home tours — those who deck the halls save their energy for December, settling for a few pumpkins or jack-o’-lanterns for October’s holiday.
That’s not the case for Garden Ridge resident Morena Hockley.
“I decorate for all the holidays, but for Halloween, I go all out,” she said.
Each year her theme changes. This year, a slow drive past Hockley’s home at 19906 Wild Craft reveals a macabre version of Game of Thrones. A caped, skeletal Daenerys Targaryen smiles hauntingly from her iron throne, which is curtained with spider webs and flanked by skulls and a dragon skeleton.
“I’ve also done an Addams Family theme,” she recalled. “Another year was bats. One year, was stuffed animals — I cut open their mouths and put in vampire teeth.”
Hockley chuckled remembering the cuddly companions she converted into vicious ornamentation.
“It’s so unexpected, that’s why it works,” she said. “People would see the cute stuffed animals and step forward for a closer look and then — gasp! — they would see the teeth and jump back.”
The creative freedom of this particular holiday is a large part of what appeals to Hockley. She enjoys taking mundane objects and altering them in unexpected ways to make them unsettling.
“It’s fun setting things out, letting the ideas percolate,” she said, explaining she finds inspiration in movies and catalogs, among other places. “It’s a lot of trial and error. ‘What if this had teeth or a different head?’ A different head is a simple but effective way to make something creepy.”
To illustrate her point, Hockley recalled an incident from a previous summer.
“My husband was mowing the lawn, and he accidentally decapitated a plastic flamingo,” she said. “I put a doll head on it and it was instantly terrifying.”
Hockley’s love of Halloween decor extends into her home. She said her family jokes it’s like living in a haunted house.
“I have a lot of motion activated pieces,” she said. “You shut a door and something howls. You walk through a room and a creepy doll says, ‘Play with me, mommy.’”
Though she has had to scale back her Halloween decor in the past — the youngest of her three children let her know when things were too scary — Hockley is slowly cultivating her creepy collection again, now that her youngest child is 8 and less afraid.
Later this week, Halloween-themed photos of Hockley taken by New Braunfels photographer Lisa on Location are set to be released in the latest edition of Rocket Magazine, a pinup publication.
Beyond decorating her own home for holidays, Hockley makes and sells a variety of holiday decor for craft companies. This fall, she has sold a few of her own creations, including birdcages adorned with flowers and skulls, and succulents with blooms of skulls and doll heads.
Though Halloween is Hockley’s favorite holiday to decorate her home for, she has a passion for crafting decor of all types, from Christmas to children’s parties. To try out some of Hockley’s free crafting tutorials, visit her blog at www.morenascorner.com.
