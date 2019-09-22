Communities In Schools, the nation’s largest organization dedicated to empowering at-risk students to stay in school and on a path to a brighter future, announced the recipients of the 13th annual All In for Students Awards. Christopher “CJ” Castellano has been chosen from Communities In Schools of South Central Texas as this year’s Distinguished Service Award recipient for his exemplary commitment to improving the lives of others.
“CJ has been a wonderful part of our CIS family for many years. We are so proud of the dedicated man that he has become. The fact that he gives back so much of himself to our kids is heartwarming and speaks volumes about his love for CIS” says Chris Douglas, CEO of Communities In Schools South Central Texas.
CJ first became involved with Communities In Schools in high school during a time when his dreams about the future were bleak and often overshadowed by the troubles at home. He battled anxiety and depression, dealt with the loss of his grandmother, separation of his parents and didn’t really see himself as college material.
On the verge of dropping out of school, CJ was introduced to Lauren Richter, a Communities In Schools of South Central Texas site coordinator who helped him turn things around and invited him to join her XY Zone group which supports young men on their journey to manhood. CJ took advantage of the support group and began to discover what it meant to be a man, a leader, and began to explore his dreams for the future.
With hard work and self-reflection, not only did he successfully graduate from high school, but he attended EMT Academy and received his certification. Since graduating from University of Texas Health Science Center with his paramedic degree, CJ has dedicated his life to serving his community as a paramedic and volunteers to help other high school students realize their potential and pursue their career aspirations. CJ is a paramedic for the Converse Fire Department.
“I save lives because they saved mine,” CJ said. “Helping others is the least I can do and it’s still not enough.” Even as a full-time working adult, CJ makes time to mentor younger graduates. He volunteers as paramedic on most of the affiliate’s alumni camping trips and is a constant resource during alumni programming and medical emergencies.
The All In for Students Awards, created in 2007, honors the exemplary dedication of CIS staff, educators, community partners and CIS alumni who go all in for students, empowering them to stay in school, graduate and go on to brighter futures. Named after two CIS alumni who sacrificed their lives in service to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the Tomas Carreon and Alonso Guillén Distinguished Service Award is presented annually to the alumnus who best demonstrates the importance of giving back to your community. The awards ceremony was held in Chicago at Communities In Schools’ annual Leadership Town Hall on Thursday.
