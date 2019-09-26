It’s always a pleasure to hear an album by a new artist that really catches your attention.
It’s especially sweet when that artist calls New Braunfels home. I admit that I had never heard of Season Ammons when I received a press release introducing her new Steel Hearts album.
After just one listen, I realized two things: this girl can sing and the 10 songs on the album were really well written.
I arranged a phone interview and managed to catch up with her while she was on a nationwide radio station tour. We covered so much in our interview, there’s no way to include it all here but I’ll do my best.
Yes, Season is her real first name and her complete bio is on her website at SeasonAmmons.com. With several albums under her belt, she knew she wanted Steel Hearts to be special. So, she relaxed and took her time, carefully writing a batch of songs that paint a true picture of where she came from and where she is now.
Using producer David Percefull and his Yellow Dog Studio near Wimberley, Season started recording her songs. Using a core group of musicians from her road band and adding Austin bassist Glenn Fukunaga, they got to work.
After the bulk of the album was complete they moved to London to add orchestra arrangements at the famous Abbey Road Studios.
Yes, she took her picture walking across the famous street outside the studios just like the Beatles did back in 1969. The result from months of hard work is now ready for public consumption and it was well worth the wait.
Released on Aug. 30, it has a classic Bonnie Raitt feel to it. It’s one of the rare albums you can play in its entirety without skipping over any tracks. She took great care in sequencing the songs to give the album a natural flow.
It opens with the flirty Show Me Your Love, gives you a barn burning rocker on Feel Alright and closes with This is Goodbye which signals the end of a toxic relationship.
Follow her travels on her website and be sure to see her live when she returns home to our city.
Behind The Scenes
Do you ever wonder what goes on behind the scenes at a concert? Many years ago I had the opportunity to spend the day at the Erwin Center in Austin at a Brooks & Dunn concert. It was a fascinating experience.
Shortly after it opened, I did the same thing at Whitewater Amphitheater. The amount of physical work it takes to put on a concert is unbelievable. The hours are long and the pay isn’t as good as you might think.
One of our local sound companies is 2 Rivers Technical Services. Owned and operated by Dennis Peek and Carl Nowotny, they and their crew do the sound and lights for many local venues and events, like Gruene Hall, Wein & Saengerfest, Brauntex Theatre, Wurstfest and many other events around town.
These guys are the first to arrive and last to leave at the various music venues in our city. They must be ready at a moment’s notice to fix any problem that springs up during the show.
So while you are relaxed and enjoying the music, they are under pressure and working hard to ensure everything works and sounds great. As someone that’s seen and heard thousands of concerts, you would think they are tired of listening to music. Nope, these guys still love it and listen to it often. They are quick to let me know about new bands they hear while running sound.
That’s how I first heard about Stewart Mann, Blue Water Highway and Cody Jinks. Trust me, when these guys tell you someone is good, you listen. So, what music do they listen too when not working? Here’s Carl’s top six favorite albums: Willie Nelson - Red Headed Stranger; Storyville - Bluest Eyes; Supertramp – Breakfast In America; Yes – 90125; Rush – Moving Pictures and Little Feat – Let It Roll. Next time you are at a concert, take time to go thank the sound guys. They will appreciate it very much.
Flatland Cavalry’s Street Party
Cheatham Street Warehouse is an iconic venue in Texas and this week they are home to a blow-out street party by Flatland Cavalry.
This young band has been winning fans over with their high energy live shows and amazing set of songs. On Saturday they will headline their Humble Gathering concert with special guests Austin Mead, Kaitlin Butts and Blue Water Highway.
They will close down the street out front but will keep the building open so fans can go inside and cool off. Tickets are available at CheathamStreet.com.
Kenny Chesney Announces Next Tour
Kenny Chesney just announced his next tour, set to kick off in early 2020. He’s calling the jaunt the Chillaxification Tour 2020. You will probably need to drink several glasses of his signature rum in order to pronounce Chillaxification. Chesney’s stadium tours are huge party events that earn him several million dollars each night. I know I would certainly want to party if I made that much money every night. The tour with the funny name kicks off in Dallas at the ATT Stadium and comes to Houston on May 22 and to the Alamodome in San Antonio on May 23. Tickets go on-sale at 10am at Ticketmaster.com.
