In the early 20th century two astronomers separately developed diagrams to identify classes of stars based on parameters such as luminosity and surface temperature. They got together and a unified diagram, called the Hertzsprung-Russell (H-R) diagram came into being. It makes a pretty wall poster too. The stars I’m about to describe are called Supergiant stars. They have their own niche on the H-R diagram.
Supergiant stars come in flavors (colors): Blue, White, Yellow, and Red… as do main sequence stars. But that’s where the similarity ends. Supergiant stars are stars living on the edge, on the edge of existence. Stars like our Sun live a nice long placid life, until near their end. But even their red giant phase looks placid by comparison.
