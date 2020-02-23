Have you ever heard someone call a plant “invasive”? Learn what an invasive plant is, why you should be concerned, what you can do to control invasives. Learn the answers to these questions on Saturday, March 7, at an invasives workshop sponsored by the New Braunfels Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas and the city of New Braunfels Parks & Recreation Department. The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Landa Haus (360 Aquatic Circle) in Landa Park.
This workshop will cover the Invaders of Texas citizen scientist program, focusing on training citizen scientists to identify and report invasive plants. The Invaders Program trains citizen scientists to identify and report harmful invasive species in their local areas. That information is sent to a statewide and national mapping database. The premise is simple. The more trained eyes watching for invasive species, the better our chances to reduce or avoid or prevent damage to our native landscape.
Trainer for this workshop will be Dr. Hans Landel, the Invasives Species Program Coordinator at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. Prior to the Wildflower Center, Dr. Landel spent over 20 years teaching college level general biology, marine biology, environmental science, field studies, wildlife management and natural history. Landel holds a B.S. in zoology and a Ph.D. in ecology and evolutionary biology.
This is a free workshop, but advance registration is required online at: www.texasinvasives.org/invaders/workshop_results.php. Space is limited to the first 25 registrations; admittance at the door will be only if seats are available.
Workshop participants should bring their smart phones or tablets and dress for an outdoor plant walk to observe invasive plants growing in the environment.
Drinks (coffee, water, lemonade) will be furnished during the workshop (including for lunch). Be earth friendly and bring your own water bottle/coffee mug.
Participants may bring a brown bag lunch or order one of three selections from Jason’s Deli for $10 at sign-in on March 7 (cash only). Drinks will be furnished.
For additional questions/information, contact Jean Wilson at jeanfaces@aol.com or call 830-237-9002 (text or leave voicemail).
