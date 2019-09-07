“Anyone that went to Bulverde Middle School, will remember Coach Anthony,” Holly Anthony said.
The daughter-in-law of Coach Patrick “Pat” Anthony explained he had been a bus driver, teacher’s aide and football, basketball and track coach for many years at the school.
“My mother-in-law, Hattie Anthony, of Bulverde, couldn’t remember the exact years, but from late ‘70s to mid-’80s he was coaching and continued with CISD until 1991,” Holly said. “He also ran the ISS room.”
Holly said Coach Anthony would often open up the gym at BMS for basketball and Steve Warner and his band would often show up to play some ball.
He passed away Sept. 8, 2010, in Bulverde.
Last year, Holly made a discovery.
“My mother-in-law’s garage/storage room was hit by lighting and burned,” she said. “My husband and I helped clean up the debris and in the middle of a box with fire and water damage, I found an old box camera. There was film still in the camera so I sent it off to be processed.”
Six photos survived.
“The film was from the 1950s with never before seen photos of my father-in-law, his brother and their dad.”
Pat and Hattie have four children who all attended Bulverde Elementary, Bulverde Middle and Smithson Valley High School. Three of their grandchildren graduated or are currently attending SVHS in the classes of 2015, 2016 and 2022.
