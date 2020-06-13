Father’s Day is approaching in this year 2020 that heralds the 175th anniversary of the Founding of New Braunfels. It seems most appropriate to have a descendent of a Founder featured for the subject of our column. We selected Paul Jahn, third generation and the grandson of Founder Johann Jahn. Johann remains known for the extensive collection of Biedermeier furniture he created. As his grandfather Johann’s creations are recognized and appreciated, Paul’s contributions are greatly valued. Here’s the story:
In August of 1952, the Board of Water Engineers in Austin announced that a channel of Comal Springs in Landa Park stopped flowing. Bill George of the U.S. Geological Survey stated that there was no record of the channels ever before going dry. He also stated that the spring known as the “Big Spring” on the left had reached an all-time low in terms of flow. He reported that the channel, during the month of July, had flowed at the rate of only 163 cubic feet per second as against the average of 232 cubic feet per second. The ordinary rate was 500 cubic feet per second or 200 million gallons per day. According to his report, the flow was just a little more than half for the month. This, reported the Board of Water Engineers, was a consequence of the drought that began in 1947.
Then what seemed to be an answer to many prayers — the rains came. According to the New Braunfels Herald on Sept. 12, 1952, it turned into the worst flood since the historic deluge of 1935.
Far too quickly the Comal Springs returned to the conditions seen prior to the flood. By 1954, the Big Spring went dry, and in 1956 Landa Lake was dry.
The water situation was of great concern in the New Braunfels and Comal County communities and beyond. Paul Jahn, lifelong resident, respected businessman, and former Chamber of Commerce president, believed that a better understanding of the springs and the aquifer was necessary. Through his persistence, in early 1955, the South Texas Chamber of Commerce established the Edwards Underground Water Committee. Members serving on the committee were J.H. Blackaller, San Antonio; Arthur H. Rothe, Hondo; Paul Rogers, San Marcos; and Grady Mahaffey, Uvalde; with Paul Jahn, New Braunfels, chairman. Their task was to study and make recommendations with reference to the conservation of the underground water in the Edwards and associated limestones. At the meeting of the South Texas Chamber of Commerce in Laredo, October 23-24, 1955, a resolution was adopted urging immediate action be taken to organize an Underground Water Conservation District with taxing powers. Wilbur L. Matthews, the San Antonio attorney who handled the rewriting of the act that created the San Antonio River Authority, was asked to examine the legal issues and advise the committee. Mr. Matthews drafted the initial legislation to create the District and accepted no compensation. The legislation failed to pass in 1957, but it was a good beginning.
In January 1959, Representative Raymond Bartram of New Braunfels introduced to the legislature a revised bill to create the Edwards Underground Water District, proposed by the Water Conservation and Flood Control Committee of the South Texas Chamber of Commerce, chaired by Paul Jahn. Joining as co-sponsor of the bill were the representatives of Bexar, Uvalde, Kinney, and Medina Counties. The bill passed both houses on April 28, 1959 without a single dissenting vote. Among those who gave strong support in the Texas Senate was Senator Weinert of Seguin.
Opposition to the bill within the counties lying over the Edwards Aquifer was eliminated in large part by reducing the limits of the district from the original 15 counties to 6 counties and by elimination of any mention of controls on well drilling and water usage in the legislation. The district was given the power by law to:
• Conserve, preserve, protect, and increase the recharge of and prevent waste and pollution of the underground water.
• Acquire lands and easements for the erection of dams, drill and operate “input” wells, purchase waters and water rights deemed necessary for conserving and recharging, and to appropriate water for such recharge.
• Investigate the scope of the reservoir and plan and develop for the use of these waters.
• Develop plans for efficient use of the water and for the prevention of pollution and waste.
The district planned to levy an original 2-cent tax on each $100 of assessed valuation, using the county valuation that produced an estimated $100,000 a year, about 90 percent of which was paid by property owners of Bexar County, with its larger valuation.
Cost to Comal County was estimated at $3,400 annually on this tax levy. Any additional tax levy was by a vote of the people in the district, and limited to a maximum of 23 cents additional, for a total of 25 cents on a $100 valuation. Any tax increases applied only in the county where the voters had approved.
There were 18 directors—three from each county. They were elected by the voters in each county to six-year terms after the first election, when one was elected to a two-year term, another to a four-year term, and the third to a six-year term to provide for staggered terms. Each county delegation elected a chairman, who became a member of the districts executive board. Control of money raised in a county remained in the hands of that county’s delegation. An election was held in July 1959, with Paul Jahn, Rochette Coreth, and Julius Schwandt elected directors from Comal County and Jahn was elected chairman of the Comal County Delegation. The first meeting of the Edwards Underground Water District (EUWD) was held August 12, 1959, and Jahn was elected Chairman of the Board. In January 1960, the board employed Col. McDonald Weinert as engineer and general manager of the District.
In March 1956, Comal County Judge Clarence Rice signed a letter written by Jahn to the State Board of Water Engineers requesting a survey of the Edwards Underground Aquifer. It was five years later in 1961 that Jahn, as chairman of the EUWD, signed an agreement with the U.S. Corps of Engineers to survey the underground waters of the Edwards Aquifer Basin. Jahn remained chairman of the EUWD for 13 years from its initial meeting in 1959 to 1972.
To be continued…
This column is based on the book “New Braunfels’ Historic Landa Park, Its Springs and Its People” by Rosemarie Leissner Gregory and Arlene Krueger Seales. For more info visit www.friendsforlandapark.org and Facebook. To purchase a book, call Jo Heideman @ 830-625-3186.
