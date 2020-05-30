In an effort to further support local communities, GVTC and The GVTC Foundation are awarding $150,000 in scholarships in 2020 to area students pursuing higher education. Three students from Boerne ISD and one student from Comal ISD are the recipients of The GVTC Foundation’s 2020 Scholarships.
Alex Ivey and Sarah D’Spain, both from Boerne High School, received The GVTC Foundation’s $20,000 scholarships. Ivey earned the $20,000 Ritchie T. Sorrells Scholarship for Leadership, and D’Spain earned the $20,000 Ola Armstrong Scholarship for volunteerism.
Rhiannon Hayes from Comal Academy and Cameron Bourgeois from Boerne Champion High School both received Vocational/Technical scholarships worth up to $5,000 each.
With the help of the New Braunfels Area Community Foundation (NBACF), the four deserving recipients of this year’s GVTC Foundation Scholarships were selected from a vast pool of applicants. The competition was steep, but so, too, were the outstanding accomplishments of each selected candidate.
Ivey demonstrated his extraordinary leadership skills through multiple roles within the Boy Scouts of America, Boerne High School’s UIL Speech & Debate team, and Boerne High School’s Drumline as Captain and First Percussionist. He will be attending The University of Texas at Austin in the fall and plans to earn a Bachelor of Science in International Studies. After he completes his undergraduate degree, his goal is to gain dual master’s degrees at The UT School of Law and LBJ Public Affairs, where he hopes to work in diplomacy for the United States.
D’Spain showed her incredible community involvement through her extensive work volunteering for Boerne High School’s Student Council, Church ACTS Program, Boerne Outdoor Academy, SAM’S Kids Student Foundation, Camp C.A.M.P., and Boerne Young Life. She will be attending Notre Dame in the fall and plans to specialize in Neurology to better serve and aid the special needs population in her community.
Hayes impressed the judges with her extensive work and dedication to her passions, including graphic design and technology. Immersing herself in the creative industry, Rhiannon plans to attend St. Phillips Community College and earn a Bachelor of Science in Web and Mobile Development.
Bourgeois demonstrated his commitment and determination to continue his education in mechanics. He will be attending Texas State Technical College, where he will be a part of the Diesel Equipment Technology Program in the hopes of one day opening up his own mechanics business.
As a cooperative, GVTC is in a unique position to award scholarships throughout its communities from escheated funds remaining from its Capital Credits program. Each year, GVTC awards these excess funds to rural high school students in need.
In 2020, GVTC will be dispersing $100,000 to 50 high school seniors nominated by their school’s faculty and staff worth $2,000 each. As a local ISP, GVTC understands and values the meaning of being local, and with each contribution made, it hopes to enhance the quality of life for those throughout its communities.
“GVTC and The GVTC Foundation believe investing in our youth is investing in the future of our communities, and we encourage everyone to help uplift, support and encourage one another,” said Ritchie Sorrells, GVTC President and CEO.
