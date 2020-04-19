The Comal Independent School District has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the National Association for Music Merchants Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.
“This award celebrates the entire community and its commitment to music education,” says Carla Schumann, director of fine arts for Comal ISD. “This designation validates our programs and increases our district’s visibility on a national level. I am proud of our teachers, staff, parents and community for providing quality music education opportunities to our students.”
In its 21st year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievements in efforts to provide music access and education to all students. To qualify for the designation, Comal ISD answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities and support for the music programs.
Furthermore, this award recognizes that Comal ISD is leading the way with learning opportunities that include music and the arts which are important elements in a well-rounded education for all students.
“Music education is important because it offers students a way to connect with people while providing a creative outlet,” says Venessa Sloan, music teacher at Indian Springs Elementary with 27 years of music education experience. “Music integrates science, mathematics and foreign language while developing skills such as time management. Most importantly, you can be a musician for a lifetime.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.