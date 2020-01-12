From Staff Reports
Learning how to protect our land, water and open spaces is the aim of Protecting Our Hill Country, a free Spring 2020 learning series hosted by Friends of Blue Hole. Set at the Wimberley Community Center and at Blue Hole Regional Park in Wimberley, the four-date series features three educational events, each including keynote speakers and catered lunch. The final event is EARTHFEST!, Blue Hole Park’s first major free family celebration. It includes the annual Raptors visit and a special appearance by the Buffalo Soldiers reenactors group of Texas Parks and Wildlife.
Many outside forces and interests threaten the landscape and values we treasure. This series brings together experts and layman to learn how to conserve and use what we hold dear and how to share that knowledge with others.
“A relentless demand for land and water puts pressure on the Hill Country more every day,” said Friends Executive Director Susan Nenney. “To protect what we have, we all — every local leader and every advocate — need the latest information and newest strategies. The series presents the newest opportunities in water management and open space protection, including keeping ourselves and our kids in touch with nature. Working together, we can protect the best of the Hill Country.”
A partial list of presenters includes: Texas State Representative Erin Zwiener; County Commissioner Lon Shell; Roel Lopez, Ph.D., Director, Texas Natural Resources Institute, TX A&M; Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra; Blair Calvert Fitzsimons, CEO of the Texas Agricultural Land Trust; Nick Dornack, Director of Watershed Services, The Meadows Center; Andrew Sansom, Ph.D., Professor of Practice, Department of Geography, Texas State University; Steven Spears, Principal – GroundWork Development Company and architect of Blue Hole Regional Park; Wimberley Valley Watershed Association Executive Director David Baker.
“Blue Hole Regional Park is a shining example of what is possible when a community pulls together,” noted Marilee Wood, a founding member of the Friends’ Board. “Friends of Blue Hole is excited to host these events.”
Find detailed event information at https://learningevents.friendsofbluehole.org/.
Each event is free and independent of the others; you’re invited to attend one or all. Lunch is included. Advance registration is required, and limited. The first two sessions, Feb. 14 and Mar. 27, are led by water and land conservation experts. The third session, on April 18, focuses on the human benefits of time well spent in nature.
The fourth event, EarthFest! concludes the Spring Series on April 25. It features a bundle of free family outdoor activities at Blue Hole Park. EARTHFEST! starts with Raptors Resplendent, the always popular annual Blue Hole appearance of the Raptors of Last Chance Forever and an encampment of Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Buffalo Soldier re-enactment group in frontier cavalry gear.
Calendar
One Water: Cutting Costs and Protecting Our Aquifers: Language. Strategies. Practices.
Friday, Feb. 14, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wimberley Community Center, 14068 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley. Registration: free but limited. Lunch provided. https://learningevents.friendsofbluehole.org/one-water/
Keynote speaker: Robert E. Mace, Ph.D. P.G. Interim Executive Director, Chief Water Policy Officer, The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment
Preserving Hill Country Open Spaces NOW! - Resources. Networking. Action!
Friday, March 27, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wimberley Community Center, 14068 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley. Registration required: free but limited. Lunch provided. https://learningevents.friendsofbluehole.org/preserving-hill-country-open-spaces-now
Keynote speaker: Dr. Roel Lopez, Director, Texas Natural Resources Institute, TX A&M University
The Nature in Humanity — The Humanity in Nature: What We Do For Each Other
Saturday, April 18, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The Pavilion at Blue Hole Regional Park, Blue Hole Ln, Wimberley. Registration required: free but limited. Box lunch provided. https://learningevents.friendsofbluehole.org/the-nature-in-humanity/
Speakers: Jennifer Bristol, Former Director for Texas Children in Nature at Texas Parks and Wildlife, and Jaime Gonzalez, Houston Urban Conservation Programs Manager, The Nature Conservancy in Texas. Park tour with Hays County Master Naturalist Jamie Kinscherff and with Steven Spears, architect, Blue Hole Regional Park
EARTHFEST!
Saturday, April 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Blue Hole Regional Park, Blue Hole Ln, Wimberley. Free. No registration required.
Program: 10 a.m. Raptors Resplendent: The Raptors of Last Chance Forever, the San Antonio Birds of Prey Sanctuary open the festivities as they display their wild and glorious nature in our annual popular event. Then meet the Buffalo Soldiers and learn outdoor skills, see things under microscopes, meet some wildlife, with other treats and surprises to savor the glories of nature and the outdoors. Food trucks.
