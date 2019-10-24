Zack Walther has put his heart and soul into his new album, The Westerner, and Friday night he will perform his new album in its entirety at the Brauntex Theatre.
After a short break, he will return to the stage and do another set of his best loved songs spanning a dozen albums and EP’s.
After years spent on the road with five guys in a van pulling a trailer, Zack realized he was wasting away his youth.
I went on the road with him several years ago to document a week in the life of a touring musician.
The first day was fun and it gave you a pirate’s mentality of traveling to new ports and conquering the people. By the second day I was ready to be back home in my recliner watching Seinfeld reruns.
Listening to his mentor Rodney Crowell, Zack sold the van and started concentrating on his songs.
He released several solid albums but always felt like something was missing. The sound he was hearing in his head wasn’t always what came out once the albums were finished.
With The Westerner, Zack took his time and took advantage of the fact that his best friend Matt Briggs owned a studio. This gave him the advantage of recording each song when he was ready, both vocally and mentally.
He has never sung this passionately with such total conviction on any album in the past. I grew up in the era that listened to albums in their entirety. We read the liner notes, we took note of who wrote the songs, even who took the photos for the album artwork.
Seeing the way Zack is presenting this album brings back a flood of good memories back to when music meant something and was often the soundtrack of your life at the time.
Many of you have seen Zack perform around town at various places, but the CD release show will be different.
It will take you on a journey with a musician who has paid his dues and has learned some valuable life lessons the hard way. Tickets are available at Brauntex.org or by phone at 830-627-0808.
Rodney Crowell Joins Randy Rogers at Floores
Texan Rodney Crowell has released a fantastic album titled Texas and it’s his strongest collection of songs since his classic Houston Kid CD from 2001. He’s joined by such all-star guests as Willie Nelson, Steve Earle, Billy Gibbons, Lyle Lovett, Vince Gill, Ronnie Dunn, Lee Ann Womack and New Braunfels own Randy Rogers. He and Randy will be performing together on Friday night at Floores Country Store and you can bet good money they will sing together on Flatland Hillbilly, their duet on the new album. The video for this song was shot in our downtown and you can see many familiar sites as they walk around lip-syncing the lyrics. It’s a surreal feeling seeing a major artist’s video shot around places you see every day. Crowell only has two Texas dates left on his 2019 tour, Friday night at Floores Country Store and Saturday at Concrete Street Amphitheater in Corpus Christi. Tickets are available at LiveAtFloores.com.
Elton John Writes his Memoir
Elton John is in the middle of his three-year farewell tour and somehow found the time to write a book about his life story. Simply titled ‘Me,’ the official autobiography was written by John with help from British music critic Alexis Petridis. It begins at his childhood growing up in Pinner, England in a very dysfunctional family. His father was rarely around, his mother only periodically so it was the job of his grandmother to raise him. She doted on young Reginald Dwight, his name before he changed it, and encouraged his love of music. A stint playing piano for blues legend Long John Baldry and becoming friends with a musician named Elton Dean gave him his stage name of Elton John. As a nearsighted, chubby and shy musician, he lacked the self confidence to be a solo artist and seemed destined to be a studio session player. A chance meeting with lyricist Bernie Taupin gave him a new hope of being a solo artist. Elton wrote music easily but was terrible with lyrics. Taupin wrote lyrics constantly but couldn’t write a note of music. It was a match made in heaven and the duo have become one of the most successful songwriting teams in the world. As Elton tells his story, he’s telling Bernie’s as well. The two were inseparable during the early years. He shares the story of becoming one of the first gay superstars in the music business. Things were more conservative in the early 70’s and Elton speaks frankly of how he kept that part of his life private for the first decade of his career. By the late 80’s, Bernie was married to a girl he met in Los Angeles and Elton was battling a serious drug addiction. They rarely saw each other but when a new set of lyrics would arrive in the mail, Elton would write the music and record the song. Both were millionaires but Elton’s lifestyle was much more flamboyant. Once he hit rock bottom, Elton checked into a rehab center and got sober and has remained so ever since. It’s full of fascinating and often humorous stories about his life, often making fun of himself in the process. This book would make the perfect Christmas gift for the music lover in your family.
Doug Kershaw is Still the Rajin’ Cajun
While I was gathering information for the concert calendar I noticed that Doug Kershaw was playing the Devil’s Backbone Tavern on Friday night. Now there’s a name I haven’t heard in awhile. Born in Cameron Parish in Louisiana in 1936, Douglas James Kershaw couldn’t speak English until he was 8 years old. About the time he was learning to speak English, he picked up a fiddle and mastered the instrument almost instantly. He also taught his brother Rusty how to play guitar so they could form a band called Continental Playboys. In 1958 the brothers joined the Army to serve their country. While in the service, Doug wrote an autobiographical song called Louisiana Man and he recorded after his three-year stint in the Army ended. Soon he was touring the world and releasing best selling albums. He married his wife Pam in the Astrodome in 1975 and they are still together. At 83 years old, Kershaw only tours occasionally and has his son Tyler as his tour manager and drummer. Don’t miss this chance to see a legendary performer in person. You can purchase your tickets now at DevilsBackBoneTavern.com.
