And the fun continues! It’s always interesting and productive times in New Braunfels but the celebratory years are absolutely the best. This year, 2020, is the 175th year since the Founding of New Braunfels. In remembrance of that event the Downtown Rotary is sponsoring a Community Breakfast from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14 in Landa Park at the open-air glazed dance slab overlooking Landa Lake.
During that time there are further interesting opportunities. Friends for the Preservation of Historic Landa Park (Friends) with president, Tim Barker PhD are Pioneer Sponsors of the event. Along with Mother Nature’s wondrous beauty, Landa Park also is filled with additional fascinating information. Representatives from “Friends” are prepared to share it with you. “Friends” emphasis is on the German Texas Pioneer Monument, the Landa Park Texas Historical Marker and the incredible Founders’ Oak that was the Living Memorial for the 150th celebration in 1986 of the beginning of the Republic of Texas in 1836.
The Friends’ presenters are: Leslie Dey and Dale Lafferty at the German Pioneer Monument that addresses the German Pioneer Settlement in Texas; Merry Saegert, PhD, Betty Worl, and Colette Smith at the Landa Park Texas Historical Marker in addition to Pat Shelton and Michael Buley at Founders’ Oak to reveal its intriguing story.
In further preparation for the event the Native Plant Society of Texas members Deedy Wright and Jane Miller planted the star points of the German Pioneer Monument with white salvia.
All the above sets the stage for the “Time Capsule” revelations that will be displayed throughout the glazed dance slab area. The “Time Capsule” revelations are from fifty years ago. That was 1970 and New Braunfels was celebrating the 125th year of its Founding. Carroll Hoffmann representing the Comal County Chamber of Commerce was chairman of the event held from Good Friday, March 27, 1970, to April 5, 1970. Jack Ohlrich was New Braunfels mayor and Doyle E. Krueger was president of the Comal County Chamber of Commerce.
On the preceding Wednesday, March 25, members of the Chamber of Commerce and other dignitaries arranged to meet visitors from Braunfels and elsewhere in Germany at the San Antonio airport. After a reception at the Hinman House they were escorted to their assigned places of residence while visiting during the celebration. Margaret Nowotny (Mrs. George Nowotny) and her committee had lined up 53 homes in the community for the German guests for a welcoming week-long stay. Among the guests was Pastor Klaus Ritzkopf of Frankfurt, Germany who preached in German at both the Good Friday and Easter Services at First Protestant Church. A Sunrise Service was held in Landa Park at 6:30 a.m.
It was an event filled week. On Sunday April 5 a Grand Parade with Gov. Preston Smith in the lead on horseback began at 3 p.m. The parade ended at the Memorial in Landa Park on Landa Park Drive. The Memorial honors the 125th year since the Founding of New Braunfels. Featured is a fountain to commemorate Comal Springs and two fachwerk walls. One wall holds a bronze plaque that lists the 202 heads of families and single men who in 1845 were deeded ½ acre town lots and 10 acre farm plots by the German Emigration Company. These names were researched and verified by New Braunfels historian Oscar Haas. Haas was the Comal County Treasurer for many years. The Court House became “home away from home” for both he and his wife who joined her husband in the extensive research. The results are among other things, 2 books,” History of New Braunfels and Comal County, Texas, 1844 - 1946” and “The First Protestant Church, Its History and Its People, 1845-1955.” Once again Oscar Haas made an exceptional contribution to the awareness of the community’s history.
At the site of the Memorial a time capsule filled with momentos and remembrances was encased and buried to be opened 50 years later in 2020. Now’s the time for the fun and excitement of discovery. Enjoy!
There’s another event awaiting you until 3 p.m. After your morning in beautiful Landa Park head for the Ferdinand Lindheimer House at 491 Comal Ave. There you may purchase a ticket for the Historic Home Tour of 6 homes that promise to take you on a walk through the history of New Braunfels.
This exceptional Tour is provided by the New Braunfels Conservation Society. Prior to Saturday, tickets are also available at the Chamber of Commerce or the Conservation Society office, 1300 Church Hill Dr. It’s going to be a great day!
